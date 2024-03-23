Doctor explains 'preventative chemotherapy' following Kate Middleton statement

The Princess of Wales has been flooded with messages of support and well-wishes following her emotional statement saying she is having 'preventative chemotherapy'.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Kate said in a video statement.

"The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."



Chemotherapy describes a cancer treatment that uses medicine to kill cancer cells. It stops them from reproducing and stops cancer from spreading to other parts of the body.

In Kate's video message, she specifically used the term 'preventative chemotherapy'.

Consultant oncologist Professor Pat Price appeared on LBC to explain the term.



"When a cancer has been surgically removed and taken away, we sometimes give chemotherapy afterwards just in case, there's any cells that were missed or escaped," she explained to host Tom Swarbrick.



"That can take the form of either tablets or injections, usually for a limited amount of time, and then stopped."

She went on to label it as 'just in case' chemotherapy, adding: "Tablets are given, say 14 days out of the month.

"Some injections are given once every three weeks, so we're not to know what it is but she'll be probably undergoing treatment for several months now, intermittently, as an outpatient," she continued.

"And this is the time, she needs some time and space to look after her health as well."

