Two Ukrainian refugees who have settled in Dublin were quick to praise the Irish public for their support in response to Kay Burley's comment that the British people are behind them.
Allada and Anastasia appeared on Sky News to discuss how they ended up in Dublin after they travelled for four days to the Polish border in order to escape Ukraine as Russian forces continue to invade the country.
"Our homeland Ukraine is under attack from Russian bombs and rockets," Allada said.
"Our native city, Kharkiv, is targeted by the enemy. As you know, civilians are dying every day. Our families who stayed in Kharkiv are hiding in bomb shelters and underground stations to avoid Russian rockets and bombs."
At the end of the interview, Burley expressed how pleased she was that the women managed to find a safe place to live - but left viewers raising their eyebrows when she referred to the British people's supporting them with no mention of the Irish (considering they are in Dublin).
"You know what ladies, I'm so pleased that you are safe and what a terrible journey that you have had but hopefully you can't start to build a new life in Dubin safely in the knowledge that the British people are completely behind you, thank you so much," Burley said.
Sky News: "Hopefully you can build a new life in Dublin safe in the knowledge that the British people are completely behind you"\n\nInterviewee: "We want to thank Irish people. We are so grateful"https://twitter.com/mowords/status/1503641779228356611\u00a0\u2026— Lisa O'Carroll \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Lisa O'Carroll \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1647336832
This was immediately followed by a response from Allada who thanked the Irish people for their support.
"Thank you. We want to say to Irish people that we are so grateful for all the kindness and hospitality that they treat us with," she said.
"And the Irish family that hosted us, we’re surrounded in this family by care and attention and we can feel family warmth. We really appreciate it and we’re touched from the bottom of our hearts."
Of course, the exchange didn't go unnoticed on Twitter, where people shared their dismay at Burley's comment, though many were glad to hear Allada respond with positive words about the Irish public's support.
Kay Burley - the British people are completely behind you. \nUkrainian Refugees in Dublin - Yes we\u2019d like to thank the Irish people.pic.twitter.com/t1I6E47zSA— Phantom Power (@Phantom Power) 1647341139
Kay Burley having some political geographic issues here.....https://twitter.com/lisaocarroll/status/1503665776284348416\u00a0\u2026— David Storey (@David Storey) 1647344140
Kay Burley asking these women to thank the British people for Irish hospitality!pic.twitter.com/nVeQLndWY7— Maurice Mcleod (he/him) (@Maurice Mcleod (he/him)) 1647331111
Has Kay Burley just annexed Dublin for the crown? More as we get it.https://twitter.com/mowords/status/1503641779228356611\u00a0\u2026— Donnchadh Boyle (@Donnchadh Boyle) 1647339502
Back to school for @KayBurley - who appears not to know that Dublin isn\u2019t in the UK https://twitter.com/mowords/status/1503641779228356611\u00a0\u2026— Bernice Harrison (@Bernice Harrison) 1647338809
Enjoying how these young Ukrainian women schooled Kay Burley for her "You can build a new life in Dublin safe in the knowledge British people are behind you". "We want to send IRISH people...we are so grateful to Irish people."https://twitter.com/mowords/status/1503641779228356611\u00a0\u2026— Jennifer O'Connell (@Jennifer O'Connell) 1647338535
Oh dear.https://twitter.com/lisaocarroll/status/1503665776284348416\u00a0\u2026— Helen Lynch (@Helen Lynch) 1647345192
Kay Burley just rolled her tanks into Ireland again.https://twitter.com/mowords/status/1503641779228356611\u00a0\u2026— Tommy Martin (@Tommy Martin) 1647335828
Oh ffs @KayBurley you KNOW Ireland is not Britainhttps://twitter.com/mowords/status/1503641779228356611\u00a0\u2026— Sheila O'Flanagan \ud83d\udcda\ud83d\udcda\ud83d\udcda (@Sheila O'Flanagan \ud83d\udcda\ud83d\udcda\ud83d\udcda) 1647342021
Though there were others who defended Burley, either believing it to be a genuine mistake or simply just the news anchor expressing the British public's mood.
We all know by now, that I\u2019m the first to loudly call things out relating to Irish-British comments. But let\u2019s be reasonable. Kay Burley clearly said the women were in Dublin. She wished them well & then said the British people supported them also. Breathe.pic.twitter.com/KfY21bCL8R— Dr. Jennifer Cassidy \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Dr. Jennifer Cassidy \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1647344517
There is absolutely nothing in this clip which suggests Kay Burley thinks Dublin is British. Nor does she ask the women to thank the British people. She says the British people are behind them, that's all.https://twitter.com/mowords/status/1503641779228356611\u00a0\u2026— John McGuirk (@John McGuirk) 1647342515
I don\u2019t think Kay Burley was suggesting Dublin was British in that clip.— \ud83e\udd43Donald Clarke\ud83c\udfa5 (@\ud83e\udd43Donald Clarke\ud83c\udfa5) 1647342147
It's difficult to get everything right on live TV, I'm sure it was a genuine mistake from @KayBurley - but glad to see the immediate correction from the two Ukrainian's safe and sound in Dublin, Ireland.https://twitter.com/mowords/status/1503641779228356611\u00a0\u2026— Paul Fox (@Paul Fox) 1647335599
Ireland will give special refugee status to Ukrainians travelling there and they will be also entitled to live and work in Ireland effectively as EU citizens, the minister for foreign affairs announced.
Nearly 6,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland according to Larysa Gerasko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland who also told RTE that up to 80,000 more could arrive within the next few months.
