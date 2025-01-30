Tributes are being shared for comedian Ken Flores who died on Tuesday (28 January) aged 28.

A statement was shared on his official Instagram page on Wednesday by his family that reads: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother, and son, Kenyi Flores.

“Please respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

He was found dead at his home, the Los Angeles Times reports. No cause of death has been announced. Flores had been in the middle of a tour that began in Portland, Oregon, on 10 January. It was set to conclude in San Diego, California, on 19 April.

His most recent show was on Saturday, 25 January in Norcross, Georgia, and he was scheduled to perform in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, 30 January.

Flores was a rising talent in the Los Angeles stand-up comedy scene but was originally from Chicago. Born Kenyi Flores in 1996, he performed in the city’s comedy clubs including Hollywood‘s Laugh Factory, the Comedy Store, The Haha and Hollywood Improv. He got his start making YouTube videos, and he produced the comedy show Latin XL.

Veteran comedian Jo Koy told the LA Times: “I would always check on him, I truly loved this guy,” Koy said. “I literally posted about a pic of his tour schedule a couple days before he passed. It’s all so crazy.”

Gabriel Iglesias told the same publication: “I feel honoured to have spent time with Ken. Of course he was hilarious but above all he was kind, respectful and fun to be around. He will be missed.”

Tributes have also been shared by fellow figures in comedy including Matt Rife.

"We lost a real solid dude today," one wrote.

Another described him as "one of the funniest people on Earth".

"We lost a young one today," a tribute read.

"You'll be missed brother," wrote comedian Matt Rife.





Another described him as "incredibly talented".

