On Friday morning, President Biden announced he is nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court and the nomination is a true full-circle-moment for Judge Jackson.

A tweet from Jake Tapper and Ariane de Vogue reveals that Judge Jackson told her high school yearbook that she wanted to be a judge. "I want to go to law school and eventually have a judicial appointment," Judge Jackson said.

The Supreme Court nominee did exactly that. Judge Jackson currently sits on Washington DC's appellate court and if confirmed, will be the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.

At the beginning of his campaign, President Biden said if elected he would nominate the first Black woman to the court. When Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement, the vacancy provided an opportunity for President Biden to do so.

Despite some conservatives pushing back against this promise, the nomination is a historic win and is appropriately announced during Black History Month.

Judge Jackson grew up in Miami, Florida where she attended high school and went on to Harvard University and Harvard Law School. Her list of impressive credentials includes clerking for Justice Breyer, serving as an assistant federal public defender, serving as a judge for the US district court for Washington DC, and serving as a Judge for the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

From high school to the Supreme Court, Judge Jackson's determination to receive a judicial appointment has paved the way for future women of color in the US.

