All the details from Kim Kardashian's 2016 Paris robbery as trial begins

The long-awaited trial of 10 individuals accused of robbing Kim Kardashian in Paris in 2016 is now underway, bringing renewed attention to one of the most high-profile celebrity crimes of the decade. The case, which entered its second day, revisits the terrifying ordeal when the reality star was bound, gagged, and held at gunpoint by masked men in a luxury residence during Paris Fashion Week.

Five of the defendants - elderly men now dubbed the "grandpa robbers" due to their ages - are accused of stealing jewellery worth around £7.5 million (€10 million), including Kardashian’s infamous engagement ring from Kanye 'Ye' West. Six others are charged as accessories to the crime, though one has since passed away.

Eight of the 10 deny any involvement in the case.

Following the robbery, authorities launched an extensive manhunt. Key evidence came in the form of DNA found on the plastic ties used to restrain Kardashian's wrists, which ultimately helped investigators trace the crime back to a group of suspects. In January 2017, this breakthrough led to the arrest of 17 individuals.

The trial was initially set for 2021 but was delayed due to lockdowns and court schedules.

On Tuesday (29 April), a round of enquêtes de personnalité is set to take place, which are essentially background reports on a person accused of a crime.

The court delves into family history and work lives to gain an understanding of the defendant's life.

On 13 May, Kim Kardashian herself took the stand to detail the impact the robbery had on her life - including therapy, and no longer feeling safe keeping jewellery in her home.

However, she said while facing one of the accused that she "forgives" them.

"I do forgive you. But it does not change the emotion and the trauma and how my life has changed. Thank you", she told Aït Khedache.

"This experience changed my life, my family’s life. I work in the justice system. I have always believed in second chances.

"I’ve met people who have committed horrific crimes. I try to have sympathy with them. But I also fight for victims. I appreciate the letter."The reality star opened up about the terrifying ordeal during a March 2017 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

"They asked for money," Kardashian said. "I said I don’t have any money. They dragged me out to the hallway on top of the stairs. That’s when I saw the gun, like, clear as day."

She then had a "split second" to determine her next move.

"Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back or ...? It makes me so upset to even think about it,” she continued. "Either they’re gonna shoot me in the back, or if they don’t and I make it ... or if the elevator does not open in time or the stairs are locked, then like, I’m f*****."

The trial is expected to end and reach a verdict on 23 May.

