Is Kim Kardashian's Skims suing Lana Del Rey for $1M?

A new day, a new internet rumour – and this time it involves Kim Kardashian and Lana Del Rey in what some have described as a "dystopian dream".

Over the weekend, a flurry of speculation spread across X/Twitter and TikTok, with claims that Del Rey was being sued for $1 million for allegedly failing to promote her 2024 Skims collaboration as an ad on social media.

The rumour gained significant traction after a tweet from The Pop Tingz amassed a jaw-dropping 5.5 million views, sparking online debates despite the lack of credible evidence to support the story.

"Kim Kardashian is reportedly suing Lana Del Rey over her SKIMS partnership, claiming the singer failed to disclose the post as an advertisement. (Via WWE)," they wrote. However, no credible reports have confirmed this alleged lawsuit.

A few days before the rumor took off, WWD (Women's Wear Daily) published an article noting that Del Rey’s Skims campaign was being reviewed by the National Advertising Division (NAD).

The NAD, an independent, non-profit organisation under the Better Business Bureau, is responsible for monitoring advertising practices but is not affiliated with any government entity.

Skims/Instagram





"NAD reviewed three Instagram posts by Del Rey from January 2024 that featured Skims, either mentioning the brand by name or tagging Skims. NAD noted that Skims had taken steps to ensure its contracted influencers comply with FTC Guides, such as providing posting instructions to its influencers and monitoring its influencers to inform them of insufficient disclosures," they wrote in a statement.

"Skims specifically asked Del Rey to discontinue or modify the three posts that mention or tag Skims without a clear and conspicuous material connection disclosure to include #ad and/or #sponsored as their contract indicates. For compliance purposes, NAD will treat this voluntary modification as though it was recommended by NAD and agreed upon by Skims."

Skims also issued a statement in which NAD described as "an advertiser statement," too.

"As a supporter of voluntary industry self-regulation, Skims welcomes the opportunity to work with NAD in upholding high standards of truth and accuracy and appreciates NAD’s recognition of the steps Skims has taken to ensure its contracted influencers comply with the FTC Endorsement Guides," Skims said.

Kardashian or Del Rey have not yet addressed the speculation regarding the alleged lawsuit.

Indy100 reached out to Kim Kardashian's and Lana Del Rey's representatives for comment

