GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 2 and screenshots 'reveal' hugely controversial feature

Rockstar Games has released trailer 2 for GTA 6 and online sleuths are busy spotting loads of hidden details that could reveal key information about the game.

The studio also released 70 new screenshots and fresh artwork from the game which are all being meticulously scrutinised too.

It comes after Rockstar Games announced on May 2 the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date 26 May 2026.

For all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 GTA 6 live blog below.

Trailer 2 and screenshots 'reveal' hugely controversial feature There is widespread speculation on social media that kids could feature in GTA 6. In a zoomed in screenshot that's been widely shared, some users are claiming they have spotted a kid as one of the NPCs. Kids have never featured in Grand Theft Auto games before. GTA games have very mature themes and this would likely end up being a hugely controversial move if they do appear in GTA 6, especially given the past controversies of some of the content in previous GTA games. Kids did infrequently appear in Red Dead Redemption 2 but could only be interacted with in a very limited way. Kids appearing in GTA 6 has not been confirmed and is speculation.

New Mapping Project update The latest speculated in-game map for GTA 6 has been revealed. The Mapping Project is an online community that's piecing together what the in-game map is likely to look like based on co-ordinates from the trailers, screenshots, Rockstar's website, leaks and widespread speculation. The community continues to work through the latest information shared by Rockstar and in this update, the big changes are that Ambrosia has been added and Lake Leonida has been updated based on new triangulation data and some speculation, according to the change log. There's also been an update of Vice City International Airport - and it looks huge - along with a "cleanup" of Port Gellhorn. Mount Kalaga's speculative position has been tweaked too. To be clear, the map has not yet been officially revealed by Rockstar.

May 2026 release date 'not guaranteed' says industry insider A Bloomberg article from Jason Schreier says "there's no guarantee that May 2026 is a sure thing" for GTA 6. GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to May 26 2026 by Rockstar Games on May 2.

Rockstar has a track record of delaying a game to make sure it is in a complete state before release - Red Dead Redemption 2 was delayed twice before release and GTA 5 and GTA 4 were both delayed too. Rockstar has only just announced a delay and social media is now in meltdown about the potential of GTA 6 being delayed further. To be clear, this will not be known for months and months, most likely until the end of 2025 or the start of 2026 if the recent delay timeframe is anything to go by.

Former Rockstar dev's 'priceless' reaction to GTA 6 characters A former Rockstar developer had a "priceless reaction" when going through the GTA 6 website. Mike York was an animator at the studio from 2012 to 2017 having worked on GTA 5, GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2. And he was left completely stunned when looking at the Real Dimez characters. In a video posted on social media, York on a stream said: "This is absolutely bananas. Look at her vibing, look at her hair, that's in game, I can tell that's in game... Oh f***."

ICYMI: Release date delay 'absolutely necessary' Rockstar insider says, it's claimed A Rockstar insider said a release date delay is "absolutely necessary" as content was being cut, it's claimed by a prominent social media account. @GameRoll_ regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games and correctly identified the full names of main protagonists Lucia and Jason weeks before they were officially revealed. The YouTuber said a source told him about these names in advance. And @GameRoll_ has now said the same source revealed to them the recent delay announcement was "absolutely necessary". @GameRoll_ posted: "One thing I'll also say is that this source made it very clear to me that a delay to 2026 was ABSOLUTELY necessary. "If we had gotten GTA 6 in 2025, it would have been a significantly worse game. They began cutting a lot of cool stuff to try and make that deadline." On May 2, Rockstar announced GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to May 26 2026.

Expected performance across all consoles revealed by tech experts Tech experts at Digital Foundry have given their verdicts about how GTA 6 is likely to run across all consoles and it may not be good news for those wanting to play the game on Xbox Series S. Speaking about that console in particular, Richard Leadbetter, founder of Digital Foundry, said: "You don't have the memory bandwidth, which could be problematic, and you don't have the same amount of memory so there are going to be cutbacks." Expanding on that, Oliver Mackenzie said: "Greatly decreased rendering resolution could be the first thing, lower texture streaming quality, lower texture detail assets, lower res shadow volumetric assets, reduced ray tracing quality big time, possibly the removal of ray tracing reflections. "That's one I think they could probably remove but it would not look very pretty because this game is full of glossy surfaces, it's full of artificial environments, it really does appear to rely on ray traced reflections to an extent I've never seen before in a game. "The hair strand system could be replaced with some crappy looking hair currents." "Scaling down is going to be challenging," Alex Battaglia, video producer, added. He also spoke about what's expected from the PS5 Pro. "If that's an area [draw distance] that's cut back on PS5, it would be wonderful to see PS5 Pro extend that, I think that would be very useful," he added. "RT [ray tracing] quality and distance will be most interesting, utilising the expanding ray tracing capabilities of the hardware," Mackenzie agreed. Digital Foundry previously said it does not expect the game to run on Nintendo Switch 2 as it's "too big". The game is currently only confirmed to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.



GTA 4 port coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S claims insider GTA 4 could finally be on its way to current gen consoles, it's claimed Rockstar Games Moving away from GTA 6 for a sec, a port of GTA 4 may be coming to the current generation of consoles as soon as this year, according to an insider. Tez2 is a dataminer, someone who analyses game files such as code to uncover information about unknown or unreleased content, and regularly posts updates about Rockstar Games. Comments from the user in response to a question about a GTA 4 port on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S have been spotted on an online forum. Read the full story here.

'What no-one has been talking about' from GTA6 Redditor OkAtmosphere7572 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit something they claim "no-one has been talking about". The user posted: "In GTA 5 planes are scaled down a bit from their irl size. However in GTA 6 we can see how big they will be in the scene where Lucia can even fit in the landing gear compartment of a plane. As a player how loves aviation in GTA 6 this is getting me excited." And others have been sharing their thoughts. sidewinda98 said: "The detail on the landing gear is crazy." Business-Jury4785 said: "They need to make airports bigger though. LSIA (Los Santos International Airport) was ridiculously small for those 747s. I hope smaller planes like the A320 or B737 will be flyable in the game as well." Pistoluislero said: "That shot showcased few buildings in the city from above. This game will be crazyyyyyy."

'Jason is not a cop' There is a popular fan theory about GTA 6 that Jason is actually an undercover cop working against Lucia and this will be played out over the course of the game's campaign. However others have pointed out a "massive plot hole" with that theory, summed up by X / Twitter user @that1detectiv3. The user said: "Jason Duval is not an undercover cop. It would make no sense for a police officer to willingly murder innocent people and commit countless crimes across Leonida. "That would be a massive plot hole and would make the GTA 6 story comedically bad. Rockstar is better than that."

Release date delay 'absolutely necessary' Rockstar insider says, it's claimed A Rockstar insider said a release date delay is "absolutely necessary" as content was being cut, it's claimed by a prominent social media account. @GameRoll_ regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games and correctly identified the full names of main protagonists Lucia and Jason weeks before they were officially revealed. The YouTuber said a source told him about these names in advance. And @GameRoll_ has now said the same source revealed to them the recent delay announcement was "absolutely necessary". @GameRoll_ posted: "One thing I'll also say is that this source made it very clear to me that a delay to 2026 was ABSOLUTELY necessary. "If we had gotten GTA 6 in 2025, it would have been a significantly worse game. They began cutting a lot of cool stuff to try and make that deadline." On May 2, Rockstar announced GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to May 26 2026.

Former GTA 6 dev reveals development timeline A former GTA 6 developer has revealed the game has not been in development at Rockstar for as long some may think. David O'Reilly, a former Rockstar North environment artist, posted a video on YouTube as Game World Art reacting to trailer 2 and screenshots for GTA 6. In the video, he said: "I worked on GTA 6 from 2018 until 2023. Went onto it after we wrapped up on RDR2. It's fascinating having a look at all this stuff." The game may have been in pre-production for longer than that but it seems GTA 6 was not in active development until Red Dead Redemption 2 was released.

'GTA 6 could open up a whole new can of worms' with how violence and sex are handled ​​Grand Theft Auto​ games have courted controversy in the past because of their content and what they allow players to do. A published ​Metro​ reader letter​ said this could once again be the case with ​GTA 6​, particularly because of how realistic the game looks and how it may handle the themes of violence and sex. Lumpy wrote: "I'm not taking a stance on it, at least until I see how they handle it, but if you can just let rip with a heavy machinegun, or whatever, into a crowd, that's going to be pretty disturbing if it all looks and plays out realistically. "GTA 6 could open up a whole new can of worms and that's before we find out how it handles sex. There's a sort of sex scene in the second trailer but if Rockstar try [sic] anything more than that I can just imagine how the usual suspects are going to react. "The better the graphics get the harder these questions are to answer with a 'it's not real'."

Trailer 2 and screenshots 'reveal' playable minigames from GTA6 A Redditor has posted an image in the GTA 6 Subreddit of "possible" minigames that could feature in GTA 6 based on trailer 2 and the screenshots Rockstar has shared. The image shows 13 different potential activities, which are pool / billiards, fishing, tennis, basketball, scuba diving, mini golf, kayaking, beach football, hunting, dirt bike racing, cage fighting, strip club and dancing. BlackChamber007 added: "These are by far not every minigame that will be in the game, and some are speculation based on the screenshot itself, or rumours I've read / heard; but it will be interesting to see the full list of mini-games once the game releases. Hopefully bowling, darts, archery, full course golf, arcade games, air hockey and any other fan-favourite minigames will be included; as well as the ones on the list I have compiled here." And others have been sharing their thoughts. cooper-howard-1 said: "I hope you can play 🎱 pool." Abvk0 said: "There is racing and also dice in the leaks so it's not farfetched to say poker and gambling in general is in the game as well. What I personally want is those badminton tournaments like in the 3D era and vigilante missions." Rex_Digsdale said: "I really hope there's surfing. As real as possible. Paddling and whatnot." Specific playable minigames have not yet been confirmed by Rockstar.

Elsewhere from indy100, fans have been reacting to trailer 2 releasing and an expert has revealed the real reason why GTA 6 was delayed.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.