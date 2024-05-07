Kim Kardashian mercilessly booed at star-studded event

Kim Kardashian was so heavily booed on stage at Tom Brady’s Netflix roast that she couldn’t finish her joke.

The reality star was in attendance at the roast of former NFL player Brady, who last year became another North American celebrity to buy a British football team after purchasing a stake in Birmingham City Football Club .

Streaming service Netflix hosted a star-studded roast for Brady on Sunday (5 May) at the Kia Forum stadium in Inglewood, California, with the show titled GROAT: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

Kardashin was a speaker at the event, but things took a turn when she took to the stage as the arena crowd booed her heavily.

In a viral clip posted online, the reality star was standing on the stage clutching a glass of sparkling wine and attempted to make a joke at Kevin Hart but was stopped by the noise of the crowd.

“Well, I know a lot of people make fun of your height,” she said, before having to stop because of the booing crowd. She continued: “Alright, alright, alright–Alright, Kevin.”

But it wasn’t the last of the humiliation the reality star would suffer that night, as Brady made fun of her family situation with her ex-husband, the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Brady joked: “I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad.”





Another speaker also fired shots at Kardashian, joking about her sexual history and suggesting she has “more public beef than Kendrick and Drake”.



His joke was in reference to the ongoing rapper feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake .

