Jewish rapper Kosha Dillz has hit back at Kanye West in a song after he made a series of anti-semitic comments online.

Kosha Dillz, also known as Rami Even-Esh, shared his Kanye West diss track titled 'Death Con 3' on YouTube where it has been viewed almost 35,000 times.

The song’s title makes reference to a now-removed tweet posted by West, also know as Ye, who wrote: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

In the lyrics, Kosha Dillz went on to mention West’s Sunday Service church, as well as his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who was recently in a relationship with the comedian Pete Davidson and spoke about being intimate with him in front of a fireplace.

He rapped: “Bro, I’m focused. Jesus walked to Sunday Service, you in denial like Moses? Please disguise ya racist ‘cause ya ex is f**king funny dudes by fireplaces.”

Kosha Dillz- Death Con 3 {Kanye West Diss} www.youtube.com

Kosha Dillz also brought up West’s recent podcast appearance on Drink Champs which was removed after the rapper spent a large proportion of time berating Jewish people.

West claimed: “This is my exact point: Jewish people have owned the Black voice, whether it’s through us wearing a Ralph Lauren shirt or all of us being signed to a record label or having a Jewish manager or being signed to a Jewish basketball team or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney.”

The podcast’s host, the rapper N.O.R.E., apologised and the episode was removed from YouTube and other platforms.

Kosha Hillz rapped: “Drink Champs, don’t let him say s**t. Ralph don’t f**k with you or work with style. Burn a pair of Yeezys, see the shoes of Birkenau. You’re a blind billionaire, and I see the b**ch in you.”

Since his anti-semitic outbursts, brands such as Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have announced they are cutting ties with the rapper. West is reportedly no longer a billionaire, according to Forbes.

