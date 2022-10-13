Video

Kim Kardashian tells grandma she had sex in front of the fireplace 'in her honour'

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian made an NSFW confession to her grandma in scenes filmed when she was still dating comedian, Pete Davidson.

"Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours," she told 88-year-old MJ.

"I was like, ‘my grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace’ - and so, we had sex in front of the fireplace. In honour of you.”

