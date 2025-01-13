Diddy's mansion remains intact as LA wildfires ravage surrounding areas

As the devastating LA wildfires rage on, claiming 16 lives and destroying nearby neighbourhoods, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' mansion has so far remained untouched amidst the chaos.

The fires began in the Pacific Palisades area and quickly spread throughout LA County. Three major blazes – the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires – are still present.

However, Diddy's Holmby Hills home just outside the path of the Palisades fire is seemingly unaffected.

The disgraced rapper is currently behind bars and awaiting trial on 5 May. Diddy has denied all the accusations against him.

In a statement previously shared with Indy100, Diddy's attorney said about the wave of lawsuits from attorney Tony Buzbee: "The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth, as is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number.

"As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false.

"Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

Many celebrities have lost their homes to the LA wildfires, including the likes of Paris Hilton, Spencer and Heidi Montag, Jamie Lee Curtis, and the former home of the late Matthew Perry.

Mel Gibson also lost his Malibu home and found out in the most unexpected way during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Gibson had lived in the house for around 15 years, sharing: "Obviously, it’s kind of devastating. It’s emotional. You live there for a long time, and you had all your stuff.

"You remember George Carlin talking about your stuff? I had my stuff there, and it’s all like, I’ve been relieved from the burden of my stuff, because it’s all in cinders."

