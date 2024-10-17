Tributes have poured in for former One Direction singer Liam Payne who has died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Police were called and emergency services responded to an incident in the neighbourhood of Palermo on Wednesday (16 October).

Payne rose to fame after appearing on series five of the ITV talent competition X Factor in 2010. He auditioned as a solo singer but was later put in a band with fellow contestants Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, forming One Direction.

The boyband went on to achieve international fame, performing around the world and selling over 70 million records.

The father of one shared a son, Bear, with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy. He was born in 2017.

News of Payne’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes on social media, with fans and stars sharing their shock and grief.

Former X Factor host Dermot O’Leary shared on Instagram: “The worst news. I remember him as a 14 year old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing.

“He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble. Sending love and prayers to his family.”

Singer Charlie Puth shared a photo of the pair together on his social media. In an Instagram story, he wrote: “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone…”

Paris Hilton wrote on social media: “So upsetting to hear the news of Liam Payne passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend.”

Liam Gallagher from Oasis posted on X/Twitter: “Life is precious kids and you only get to do it ONCE go easy.”

Music producer Zedd shared a picture of him and Payne on his Instagram, along with a broken heart emoji.

Singer Olly Murs, who was a co-host in the Xtra Factor the year One Direction competed, shared: “This news is devastating, [I] am lost for words. We always had a good laugh when we saw each other, sometimes the catch-ups were only short and sweet but when we did it was mostly about how annoyingly good his hair always looked, or our love for Becks, the old XF (X Factor) days and the tour we shared together.

“Liam shared the same passions as me, the same dreams so to see his life now end so young hits hard, I’m truly gutted and devastated for his family and of course his son Bear losing a dad. [I] am thinking of them! RIP Liam.”

