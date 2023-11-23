Lidl issues urgent warning over one of their chocolate bars

Supermarket Lidl has issued a recall on one of their popular chocolate bars, urging people not to eat them.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the Fin Carré White Chocolate (100g) with a best before date of 16 October 2024 needs to be returned to stores as it may contain plastic.

"Lidl GB is recalling Fin Carré White Chocolate because it may contain pieces of plastic," the FSA said in a statement. "The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat."

Warnings have also reportedly been put up in store and customers will be eligible for a refund.





An announcement from the FSA read: "Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product. Please see the attached notice.

"If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Lidl Customer Services on 0203 966 5566 or customer.care@lidl.co.uk."

A customer notice from the supermarket reportedly said that no other Fin Carré products are affected.

indy100 reached out to Lidl for comment.

