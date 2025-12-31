PS Plus Essential January 2026 game leaked early and gamers are split

The first free PS Plus game in 2026 for all subscribers has been leaked online and gamers are split in their opinion about it.

Every month, PlayStation offers up a handful of free games to all subscribers on all three of its tiers, which are Essential, Extra or Premium.

Of course, higher subscription tiers have a lot more games available but are more expensive. There are usually three, four or five free games made available to all PS Plus subscribers at the start of each month which need to be redeemed before the next batch becomes available.

And to kick things off in 2026, according to renowned leaker bilibil-kun via Dealabs, one of the first free games for all will be Need for Speed: Unbound, the last entry in the iconic Need for Speed arcade racing series.

bilibil-kun claims it will be added to the service on Tuesday (6 January) at 9am GMT (4am ET / 1am PT). It's not known what the "other two titles" will be.

This was reposted into the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and it's split opinion in the comments, with some really looking forward to playing it and others being underwhelmed by it.

One said: "Personally, I thought Unbound was the best NFS game in like a decade. Not that that's the highest bar because it's been pretty rocky but I had a pretty great time with it."

"I see we're starting off the year strong with another racing game," another commented.

A third said: "That's a rough start if true."

"Unbound was fun for several hours but Jesus Christ it was difficult for some reason," added a fourth. "Also the story was very meh as expected."

Need for Speed: Unbound being a free PS Plus game for all subscribers in January 2026 has not yet been officially confirmed.



