Liz Truss is writing a book and everyone is saying the same thing about the title

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss is writing a book and people have gone to town with hilarious suggestions for its title.

Truss infamously announced her resignation as Prime Minister after just 49 days, making her one of the shortest-serving PMs in the country’s history.

Her whirlwind tenure began in September 2022 after she won the race to become the leader of the Conservative Party following Boris Johnson’s resignation.

Less than three weeks after assuming her position, her appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, was accused of “crashing the economy” after a disastrous mini-budget.

In the face of strong criticism at her initial defence of the mini-budget, Truss resigned as PM 49 days into the job.

Politico’s report that the PM is now writing a book has been met with some funny retorts and even funnier potential titles.

Times Radio host Matt Chorley tweeted: “BRACE BRACE. Liz Truss is writing a book. Your suggested titles please…”

The responses did not disappoint.

Someone suggested: “Bringing Down Goliath.”

Another said: “Truss no one!”

One Twitter user joked: “28 Working Days Later.”

“Honey I Shrunk the Quid” another added.

Labour MP Christian Wakeford even got involved in the action, suggesting: “How To Crash An Economy: For Dummies.”

According to a scoop by the Deputy Editor of Politico's London Playbook, Eleni Courea, “Truss has been in contact with publishers over a tome that is ‘more manifesto than autobiography’”.

