A Los Angeles Sheriff's Department (LASD) deputy is under investigation after allegedly airing the sounds of a sexual encounter over LASD radio feeds.

According to TMZ, who first reported the story, a female deputy allegedly engaged in sex with another person while on the job this past weekend.

The deputy was working at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles when the sounds of what seemed like an intimate encounter, began airing over LASD airs which TMZ obtained a copy of.

In the audio recording, a woman's voice can be heard giggling and warning her partner, “you’re gonna rip my underwear".

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they suspect the deputy went to a parking structure with another person and accidentally turned her radio on while beginning the interaction.

Eventually, the deputy realized the radio was live but not before other people heard some interesting moans.

You can hear the audio below.

The LASD told TMZ they were launching an internal investigation into the incident to find out more.



There is no lead as to who the other person was engaging with the deputy but the investigation will inquire if it was another member of the force and they were on the clock.

Depending on the outcome of the investigation will depend on the punishment for either person, it could range from a suspension to a firing.

A similar incident occurred two years ago when another deputy was caught allegedly engaging in sex while on the job because they too accidentally broadcasted it.

Always best practice leaving any recording devices behind when deciding to get intimate.

