Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) had an interesting inquiry about climate change at a House Natural Resources Committee hearing— and it involved changing the orbit of the moon or earth to combat it.

On Tuesday, Gohmert spoke to a representative from the United States Department of Agriculture (Forest Service) about the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), environmental efforts, and climate change.

“And I understand from what’s been testified to the forest service and the BLM, you want very much to work on the issue of climate change,” Gohmert stated.

“I was informed by the media past director of NASA that they have found that the moon’s orbit is changing slightly, and so is the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. We know there’s been a significant solar flare activity,” he continued before asking the burning question ( no pun intended).

“So is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit or the Earth’s orbit around the sun?” He asked.

Ahh, mind-blowing.

He also noted that it would have significant effects on “our climate.”

Seemingly hesitant, the representative from the Forest Service responded with the following: “I would have to follow up with you on that one, Mr Gohmert,” she said with a slight smile.

“Well, if you figure out a way that you in the Forest Service can make that change, I’d like to know, “Gohmert responded.

The earth’s orbit, tilt, and spin affect the solar energy received by particular regions in the world depending on the time of day, year, and latitude. Small changes in the earth’s tilt and the shape of the orbit around the sun cause changes in the climate for 10,000 to 100,000 years, so it is not driving climate change at this very moment.

As for the Moon, if it were “removed”, there would be extreme climate change. There would be considerable differences in temperatures and daylight throughout the year, and ice ages would hit different parts of the world every thousand years. Fortunately, the moon isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

