Love Island: All Stars postponed as wildfires threaten South Africa filming location

ITV has postponed the launch of Love Island: All Stars after wildfires near the South Africa filming location raised safety concerns, leading producers to delay the start of the series.

The spin-off series was due to begin on Monday (12 January), however, an unexpected statement was shared on the show’s official Instagram account. It read: "Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of Love Island: All Stars will be delayed until a date to be confirmed."

Following an assessment of the site amid the "ongoing wildfires", the production team concluded that filming could not safely proceed and made the decision to delay the series.

ITV has not confirmed when the show is now expected to air.

Hosted by Maya Jama, this year’s initial line-up features 12 contestants from previous seasons of Love Island. They are:

Whitney Adebayo, 28 (season 10)

Millie Court, 27 (season 7)

Belle Hassan, 27 (season 5)

Helena Ford, 29 (season 12)

Jess Harding, 25 (season 10)

Leanne Amaning, 28 (season 6)

Ciaran Davies, 23 (season 11)

Jack Keating, 26 (season 8)

Sean Stone, 26 (season 11)

Tommy Bradley, 22 (season 12)

Charlie Frederick, 31 (season 4)

Shaq Muhammad, 27 (season 9)

A source described the situation as a "nightmare" for the production company, telling The Sun they were "doing everything they can to keep Love Island All Stars on track".

"ITV will always put the welfare of the cast and crew above the show," they added.

Love Island: All Stars is a special edition of ITV’s hit dating franchise, bringing together familiar faces from previous seasons for another chance at romance in a luxury villa.

