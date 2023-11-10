Model and influencer tragically dies just hours after liposuction surgery

A model has died just hours after undergoing a liposuction procedure.

Luana Andrade was seen posing in a gym in tight-fitting black sportswear just hours earlier.

The beaming 29-year-old was lying on an exercise mat taking a selfie.

She wrote for her 490,000 Instagram followers on Monday (6 Oct): “At my favourite place.”

But the influencer the following day on Tuesday (7 Oct) morning.

Despite her slender figure, Andrade decided to undergo a liposuction procedure at a hospital in her home city on Monday (6 Oct) afternoon.

In a statement, the hospital said she passed away of a “massive pulmonary embolism”, in São Paulo, Brazil.

"The surgery was interrupted and the patient underwent tests that revealed massive thrombosis.





“She was transferred to the ICU where she underwent medication and hemodynamic treatment.

“The liposuction procedure was carried out by a private surgeon and anaesthetist hired by the family.”

The influencer was taking part in the Brazilian reality TV show ‘Power Couple’ with her boyfriend João Hadad at the time of her death.

João said he was “broken” and living his “worst nightmare” following news of Luana’s death.

He remembered his girlfriend as an "extraordinary" person who “captivated the world with her grace and elegance”.

He said Luana was born and raised in São Paulo and had been living with him for around four months in Greater Vitória.





One of her former colleagues, TV presenter Adriane Galisteu, said: “Oh my God, I can't believe it!.

“My heart is torn apart.

“My deepest condolences to family, friends and João Haddad.”

An investigation into Luana’s death is ongoing.

