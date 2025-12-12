Donald Trump and White House parody gaming again - and they're being destroyed online

Absolutely nothing is safe... The White House recently used tracks from famous artists in some of its ICE messaging which has received a huge backlash from stars such as Sabrina Carpenter and most recently SZA.

And now the White House has its sights set on the world of gaming once again.

Its official X / Twitter account posted an AI-generated image of US President Donald Trump in the world of Minecraft with the caption: "AMERICA'S MOST PRO-GAMER PRESIDENT 🏆"

(Let's not forget Trump has long campaigned against video games, especially those with violent content citing it as a cause of mass violence, which has consistently been disproven.)

Accompanying it was another post from the White House account which shared a screenshot of an article with the headline: "How video game developers can level up with the R&D Tax Credit."

This comes after the White House posted an image of Trump as the Master Chief from Halo in October.

The image of Trump's character in Minecraft has been viewed more than 20m times on X / Twitter and it comes as no surprise that once again, the US President is being ridiculed for strange social media posts.

Quoting the post, one said: "Yo @Minecraft sue their a** off."

"Get the f*** out my game you orange f***," another demanded.

In the comments, one asked: "Then why are your tariffs destroying the board games community? 🤔"

Another posted a gif that says it all.

One said: "He sure loves playing games with the country will give him that."

And another pointed out: "No-one can afford games right now 🙄"



