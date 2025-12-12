People hit out at 'creepy' nickname the White House called Donald Trump by

People have been left sickened by the “weird” nickname the official White House account used to describe Donald Trump in a festive post.

In a rather bizarre post with the caption, “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!”, the official X/Twitter account of the White House shared an illustration of US president Trump dressed in a Santa hat and standing outside the snow-covered building.

But arguably more horrifying than that was the wording that accompanied it as they wrote, “Daddy’s Home”.

The creepy “daddy” nickname first reared its unfortunate head on the campaign trail in October last year when Fox host Tucker Carlson fantasised about what it would be like when Trump got in office again.

“When Dad gets home, you know what he says?” Carlson explained in the disturbing analogy. “‘You’ve been a bad girl. You’ve been a bad little girl and you’re getting a vigorous spanking.’”

It later sparked the crowd to chant “Daddy’s Home” when Trump came on stage.

“Just very weird,” someone wrote in response to the White House post.

Another said: “An entire nation is ill.”

Someone else commented: “I genuinely cannot believe that I am living through this era of history.”

“This is creepy and weird,” argued another.

Someone else said: “I prefer a government that does not meme.”

