Heartwarming TikTok trend highlights how 'it's very important' to trust your gut

The decisions we make can ultimately change lives (no pressure), and a new TikTok trend sees people reflect on their choices, bringing home the message that "it's very important" to trust your instincts, gut, follow your heart, or whatever you desire.

You never know where a small decision or saying 'yes' could take you.

Last month, the TikTok trend began to circulate, with people using the hashtag #inyour20s, which now has over 44,500 videos.

The set-up for these videos is typically a caption that reads, "In your 20s that will be a [insert event]. It's important that you [insert action]," and there a clips that play throughout this while a music mashup of 'Piano Man' by Billy Joel and 'Silver Springs' by Fleetwood Mac plays too, as outlined by Media A La Carte (@media.alacarte).

An example they provided included, "In your 20s, a friend will invite you for coffee. It is very important that you go get the coffee."

Here are some more instances from the "it's very important" TikTok trend.

British TV presenters Ant & Dec posted a video compilation of them presenting the reality TV series I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! over two decades.

"In your 20s you'll be asked to host a show where you torment celebs. It's very important that you say yes... Because you'll still be doing it 25 years later," the text read.





@antanddec Time flies when you're making celebs suffer 😏 #ImACeleb





Hannah Lowther, a musical theatre performer and TikTok creator, wrote, "In your 20s, people will say that your videos are cringey and you'll never make it... it's very important that you ignore them!"

In the video, it began with a clip of her working at Tesco and then going on to pursue her dreams as a performer on the West End and touring the UK with her How Very Hannah show.





@hannahlowther EMBRACE THE CRINGE













"In 1990 you will be asked to join a boyband with 4 other lads you haven't met yet. It's very important that you say yes," the official Take That account posted along with a compilation of the boyband's career highlights.





@takethat Never forget where you've come here from 🙌









