The Game Awards 2025: Every trailer and announcement unveiled at event

The Game Awards 2025 had a number of jaw dropping reveals and announcements, including a brand new Star Wars game, Leon Kennedy being confirmed as one of the main protagonists in Resident Evil Requiem and not one, but TWO new Tomb Raider games.

It was a great night for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 which won the coveted Game of the Year award and won in every category it was nominated in except for one, scooping a total of nine awards which is a record for the most amount of gongs won by a single game.

As always with The Game Awards, the ceremony rattled through incredibly quickly and it's easy to miss something that may have been announced.

So here are all of the major announcements and accompanying trailers from The Game Awards 2025.

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic



- YouTube www.youtube.com

This one's pretty big - Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic was revealed early on during The Game Awards 2025.

It's a single-player action role-playing game from director Casey Hudson, who worked on Mass Effect and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Only a teaser has been shared for now.

Resident Evil Requiem

- YouTube www.youtube.com

What's arguably been the worst kept secret in gaming has officially been revealed - Leon Kennedy is the second main protagonist in Resident Evil Requiem.

A look at some pretty gnarly Leon gameplay was shared too - and it received a raucous reception from the crowd.

Divinity

- YouTube www.youtube.com

For those that worked out the statue in the middle of the Mojave Desert was linked to Larian Studios and a new Divinity game, you were correct.

The Baldur's Gate 3 developer calls it its "biggest game ever" and it was shown off in a rather brutal trailer.

It's not for the faint of heart.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 DLC

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Thank You Update Trailer | PS5 Games www.youtube.com

As a thank you to fans, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has released new DLC containing dungeon, enemies, bosses and more.

The game won the coveted Game of the Year award and won in every category it was nominated in except for one.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight release date

- YouTube www.youtube.com

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has a release date! It's out on 29 May 2026 and is available to preorder.



Part of the game appears to be set in Arkham Asylum and we got a look at more gameplay from it. Catwoman and Robin appear to be key side characters and villains include Joker, Two-Face, Penguin and Bayne with references to Poison Ivy too. It seems as though there could be Batwoman as a playable character too.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Tomb Raider 12 was officially revealed and it's called Tomb Raider: Catalyst.



A teaser trailer showed Croft dual wielding her pistols after taking out a group of enemies who are rivalling her for the next big discovery. She then has to escape before holding on to the top of a cliff while it rises from the ground.

That's out in 2027 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

And that wasn't the only Tomb Raider news...

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

- YouTube www.youtube.com

...and that's because Croft's first adventure is getting a remake through Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis!

In a stunning back-to-back reveal, a more detailed Croft was shown and her acrobatics are back.

That's also coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC but fans don't have as long to wait as it's out in 2026 in time to celebrate Lara Croft's 30th anniversary.

Tomb Raider is back.

007 First Light

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Now this is pretty cool - new 007 First Light details were announced revealing Lenny Kravitz as black market dealer Bawma. New gameplay and locations were revealed too.

007 First Light is out on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on 27 March 2026.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

- YouTube www.youtube.com

There was a brief new look at The Super Mario Galaxy Movie which is out in April next year.

Bowser Jr is seen as one of the villains.

Control: Resonant

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Control: Resonant, the sequel to Control, was revealed by Remedy Entertainment.



It has a brand new protagonist in Dylan, the younger bother of Jesse Faden. He was taken by the Federal Bureau of Control when he was a kid and put into a coma after The Hiss got to him.

That's out in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Saros

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Saros is the latest game from Housemarque, the developer of Returnal, and there was a brief glimpse of the game at The Game Awards.



The PlayStation exclusive showed off some of its environments and what to expect from its story. That's now got a release date of 30 April 2026.

Marvel Rivals

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Marvel Rivals made an appearance with Deadpool arriving as a playable character at the start of Season 6, which is on 16 January 2026.



Rogue is arriving in Season 5.5.

Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred DLC

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Blizzard told fans to watch The Game Awards and an expansion for Diablo 4 was revealed.

it includes the much requested Paladin along with a brand new class that will be revealed soon. There's a new region to explore called Skives and players will go up against Mephisto and Lilith who is back from the dead. It will expand the story too.

That releases on 28 April 2026.

Total War: Warhammer 40,000

- YouTube www.youtube.com

A real-time strategy game from Creative Assembly, Total War: Warhammer 40,000 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC and is available to Wishlist.

Highguard

- YouTube www.youtube.com

It surprised some this concluded The Game Awards 2025 - but Highguard was revealed, a free-to-play PvP raid shooter that's out on 26 January 2026.

It's from the creators of Apex Legends and Titanfall and is a first-person shooter where players play as wardens. It's releasing on PS5, Xbox and PC.

Nioh 3



Nioh 3 - TGA 2025 Trailer | PS5 Games www.youtube.com

Nioh 3 was shown where players can swap between samurai and ninja styles. The game is out on 6 February 2026.

Decrepit

- YouTube youtu.be

For the Souls fans out there, Decrepit is a first-person title releasing on PC. Expect horror elements in this one too.

Every time you die, you get taken back to the dungeons below and have to start all over again with nothing except what you learned on your previous run.

Street Fighter Movie

- YouTube www.youtube.com

A trailer was shown for Street Fighter Movie which is out in 2026.

Warframe

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Warframe got a new trailer after one of its biggest ever updates went live, offering players a glimpse of what to expect.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

- YouTube www.youtube.com

A Star Wars racing game wasn't on our The Game Awards 2025 bingo card but as it's from former Need for Speed and Burnout developers, we're glad it's here.

It takes place in a galaxy where there is no Empire and an underground Galactic League has emerged.

It's out on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2026 and is available to Wishlist.

Mega Man: Dual Override

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Mega Man is back with Dual Override - this one hits with the nostalgia! Mega Man returns in 2027 with a 2D sidescroller that goes back to the roots of the iconic gaming character.

It will release on PS5, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch 2, the original Switch and PC.

Hitman: World of Assassination

- YouTube www.youtube.com

IO Interactive announced its latest Elusive Target for Hitman: World of Assassination.

It's Milla Jovovich and she will be available in February 2026.

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Warlock: Dungeons and Dragons is a single-player role-playing game that focuses on players wielding dark magic to battle enemies.

Kaatri is the main character and she takes down those who try to invade. Expect a gameplay reveal of that in Summer 2026 and for it to release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2027.

Phantom Blade Zero

- YouTube www.youtube.com

At last! Phantom Blade Zero finally has a release date of 9 September 2026, revealed as part of a new story and gameplay trailer.

Pragmata

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Capcom shared more than just Resident Evil Requiem news at The Game Awards - Pragmata is out on 24 April 2026.

It's also releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 as well as PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC and there's a gameplay demo releasing imminently.

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The next Ace Combat game has been announce day Bandai Namco and Project Aces.

Players have to become the best ace pilot after the Wings of Theve have fallen before the title carries on to you and its legend lives on.

It's available to Wishlist on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC and is out in 2026.

Lords of the Fallen 2

- YouTube www.youtube.com

There's a brand new gameplay trailer for Lords of the Fallen 2. It shows pretty gnarly medieval third-person combat in a fantasy setting.

That's on the way to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2026 and is available to Wishlist.

Ontos

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The next release from Kepler Interactive, which published Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, is Ontos.

It looks like a sci-fi horror first-person game releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2026. That's available to Wishlist.

Order of the Sinking Star

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Order of the Sinking Star is a new puzzle game from Jonathan Blow, the creator of The Witness and Braid.

There are smaller puzzles within a branching overworld that players must solve to progress. It's releasing in 2026 and available to Wishlist on Steam.

No Law

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This will undoubtedly get a lot of comparisons to Cyberpunk 2077 - No Law is an upcoming first-person open world role-playing game. It's set in Port Desire which does not have any laws or restrictions.

Grey Harker is ex-military who has escaped a life dictated by war for a peaceful one but that doesn't last long until he's thrust back into action.

It's being developed by Neon Giant and is available to Wishlist on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Gang of Dragon

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Gang of Dragon is very much a Yakuza-inspired game, no surprise really given it's by Toshihiro Nagoshi who worked at Ryu Ga Gotoku.



A new trailer follows a man in a suit being stabbed before seeing the same man getting into a fight with a group of Yakuza.

Forest 3

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This one was rather unexpected - Forest 3 is the latest game from Endnight Games and it looks different to the games that come before it.

This one is first-person with a lot of sci-fi tech and shows the main character crash land on a deadly and eerie Planet Earth littered with creepy creatures.

4:Loop

- YouTube www.youtube.com

4:Loop is an upcoming sci-fi third-person shooter that's set on a new version of Planet Earth with loads of menacing monsters.



Players have to work together and learn from past failures in this upcoming release from Bad Robot, with JJ Abrams and Left 4 Dead creator Mike Booth announcing it.

Exodus

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Exodus is a third-person sci-fi action adventure game where the main protagonist can wield celestial tech to stop the world from dying.



That's out in early 2027 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Bradley the Badger

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This looks really fun - Bradley the Badger is by Davide Soliani, the lead creator of the Mario + Rabidds games.

It's a 3D platformer where players control Bradley through different levels with some fun references scattered too. Michael Cera appears to be starring in it too.

That's available to Wishlist on Steam.

Out of Words

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Giving major It Takes Two vibes, Out of Words is a co-op 2D platformer with stop-motion and puppetry where neither of the two main characters can speak.

It's releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2026 and is available to Wishlist now.

Arknights: Endfield

- YouTube www.youtube.com

There was a new trailer for Arknights: Endfield, a 3D strategy role-playing game, soundtracked by OneRepublic.

A release date was confirmed for 22 January 2026.

Stupid Never Dies



- YouTube www.youtube.com

A high-octane trailer showed Davy, a controllable zombie, who has to fight monsters to get back Julia, which is a human frozen in time which he had a relationship with.

That's out on PS5 and Steam in 2026 and is available to Wishlist.

Invincible VS

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Invincible VS has a new character called Ella Mental who's never been seen before.

Coven of the Chicken Foot

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Now this really is something different from the director for Uncharted and The Last of Us - Coven of the Chicken Foot from Wildflower Interactive is about an elderly witch who goes back to work after dungeons have been looted and monsters killed.

It's a single-player adventure where Gert will need to form a bond with a creature to fulfil a coven's oath. It looks charming and atmospheric and is available to Wishlist on Steam.

Orbitals

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Orbitals is a sci-fi acton adventure anime co-op game where players have to work together to platform and defeat enemies in space, both using equipment and spacecraft.



That's a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive out in 2026.

The Free Shepherd

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The Free Shepherd opened The Game Awards 2025 and it looks like a cosy game where players control a sheepdog, well, herding sheep.

It's out on PS5 and PC in 2027.

Audiomech

- YouTube www.youtube.com

A new gameplay trailer was shown for Audiomech which is a rhythm game where music powers weapons through bass, treble, vocals and more.

You can use your own music in the game, including through streaming services.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.