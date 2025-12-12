Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem faced intense questioning from the Homeland Security Committee on Thursday, which included a claim made by the Trump official being undermined just seconds later in the most “astonishing” fashion.

During the hearing, ranking member on the committee Representative Seth Magaziner (Democrat, Rhode Island) asked Noem how many US military veterans had been deported by the Trump administration.

“Sir, we have not deported US citizens or military veterans … I believe that people that are in the United States that are citizens have legal status,” she said.

At this point, Magaziner cut off Noem to introduce someone on an iPad who was watching the proceedings via Zoom. Named as US Army combat veteran Sae Joon Park, the politician explained that Park is a Purple Heart recipient who was deported to Korea earlier this year.

Park hasn’t lived in Korea since he was seven.

“Will you join me in thanking Mr Park for his service to our country,” Magaziner asked.

Noem replied: “I am grateful for every single person that has served our country and follows the law. Those laws are important and every one of them needs to be enforced.”

She later confirmed she would “absolutely look at his case”.

The exchange has since been described by social media users as “absolutely devastating” for Noem:

Former Missouri senator Claire McCaskill commented: “This is how you do it”:

Representative Jimmy Gomez tweeted: “Can’t trust a single word out of this administration’s mouth”:

And writer Peter Rothpletz called it “one of the most astonishing scenes I’ve ever watched play out in Congress”:

