No, Donald Trump is not using a walker - here's the truth behind that viral photo

US president Donald Trump’s health has become a major press conference talking point as of late, with the 79-year-old criticised for seemingly falling asleep in meetings, being diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency and being seen with a dark bruise on his right hand.

In fact, on Wednesday, Trump seemingly implied you can no longer question his health and wellbeing, when he attacked The New York Times’ reporting on the issue as “seditious” an “perhaps even seditious” on his Truth Social network.

He continues to insist he is in good health, and earlier this month the Trump administration released MRI results the president claimed were “perfect”.

A new image circulating online of Trump 'using a walker' has only further fuelled speculation about the president’s health – but all is not as it seems…

Posting the image on X/Twitter on Thursday, YouTuber Keith Edwards wrote: “BREAKING: An image has leaked showing Trump using a walker moments after he signed an executive order banning states from regulating AI”:

Another account shared the “leaked” image with similar comments:

And a third penned, “It’s so over man”:

Except, while the report of Trump signing an executive order on AI regulation is true, the photo is fake.

A proposed Community Note left on Edwards’ tweet states the image “has a Google Gemini SynthID watermark present” – SynthID involving the embedding of “digital watermarks directly into AI-generated images, audio, text or video” produced by Google’s generative AI products.

Google’s AI chatbot Gemini has the ability to check for such IDs, and when we asked it to run a check on the image in Edwards’ tweet, it came back and said “based on the SynthID analysis, most or all of this image was edited or generated with Google AI”.

So that’s that, then.

And Trump has not shied away from using AI too, what with the Republican previously sharing an AI video of him dropping faeces on protesters and posting a photo of him as the Pope.

