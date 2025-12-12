Fortnite: All of the celebrities that have Icons in the game

Fortnite is heavily renowned for its celebrity crossovers with the upcoming addition of Kim Kardashian getting a lot of people talking on social media.

Fortnite introduces celebs as Icons, playable characters within its world and different games. Kardashian joins on 13 December, having worked directly with developers to shape the stylish new additions coming to the game.

Players will be able to mix and match seven colourways, four necklines, three hairstyles and more in a highly customisable Icon Outfit boasting over 25 variations. A sleek jacket can be toggled on or off, while a lineup of glam-themed accessories, including the Ring Light To Go Back Bling, lands in the Item Shop.

Fans can also recreate some of Kardashian’s most unforgettable moments thanks to new emotes, such as Slurp the Internet and the Diamond Drop Emote, where she sheds a few tears over her lost diamond earring.

The very first to make the crossover was DJ Marshmallo back in February 2019 with a whole host of different cosmetics and there have been loads of collabs since then.

These have been happening in Fortnite for nearly seven years now and here is a full list of every celebrity to have featured in Fortnite in alphabetical order.

Some of the outfits players can dress their Kim Kardashian skin with / Epic Games

Every celebrity that has an Icon in Fortnite (A-Z)

Ali-A

Anderson Paak

Ariana Grande

Astro Jack

Billie Eilish

Bruno Mars

Bugha

Chica

Chloe Kim

Clix

CouRage

deadmau5

Doja Cat

El Rubius

Eminem

Flakes Power

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (GM08)

Harry Kane

Hatsune Miku

Ice Spice

J Balvin

James Hetfield

Juice WRLD

Kai Cenat

Karol G

Khaby Lame

Kim Kardashian

Kirk Hammett

Lachlan

Lady Gaga

Lars Ulrich

LazarBeam

LeBron James

Lewis Hamilton

Lionel Messi

LISA

Loserfruit

Mariah Carey

Major Lazer

Marco Reus

Marshmello

Mira

MrBeast

MrSavage

Murdoc

Naomi Osaka

Neymar

Nick Eh 30

Ninja

Noodle

Patrick Mahomes

Playboy Carti

Robert Trujillo

Rubius

Rumi

Russel

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaq

Shohei Ohtani

Snoop Dogg

Son Heung-min

Sparx

SypherPK

TheGrefg

The Kid Laroi

The Weeknd

Thomas Bangalter (TB3)

Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator

Zoey

2D

This list is correct and up-to-date at the time of writing on 12 December. It includes Icons that will be introduced on 13 December.

