Fortnite: All of the celebrities that have Icons in the game

Fortnite is heavily renowned for its celebrity crossovers with the upcoming addition of Kim Kardashian getting a lot of people talking on social media.
Fortnite introduces celebs as Icons, playable characters within its world and different games. Kardashian joins on 13 December, having worked directly with developers to shape the stylish new additions coming to the game.
Players will be able to mix and match seven colourways, four necklines, three hairstyles and more in a highly customisable Icon Outfit boasting over 25 variations. A sleek jacket can be toggled on or off, while a lineup of glam-themed accessories, including the Ring Light To Go Back Bling, lands in the Item Shop.
Fans can also recreate some of Kardashian’s most unforgettable moments thanks to new emotes, such as Slurp the Internet and the Diamond Drop Emote, where she sheds a few tears over her lost diamond earring.
The very first to make the crossover was DJ Marshmallo back in February 2019 with a whole host of different cosmetics and there have been loads of collabs since then.
These have been happening in Fortnite for nearly seven years now and here is a full list of every celebrity to have featured in Fortnite in alphabetical order.
Every celebrity that has an Icon in Fortnite (A-Z)
- Ali-A
- Anderson Paak
- Ariana Grande
- Astro Jack
- Billie Eilish
- Bruno Mars
- Bugha
- Chica
- Chloe Kim
- Clix
- CouRage
- deadmau5
- Doja Cat
- El Rubius
- Eminem
- Flakes Power
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (GM08)
- Harry Kane
- Hatsune Miku
- Ice Spice
- J Balvin
- James Hetfield
- Juice WRLD
- Kai Cenat
- Karol G
- Khaby Lame
- Kim Kardashian
- Kirk Hammett
- Lachlan
- Lady Gaga
- Lars Ulrich
- LazarBeam
- LeBron James
- Lewis Hamilton
- Lionel Messi
- LISA
- Loserfruit
- Mariah Carey
- Major Lazer
- Marco Reus
- Marshmello
- Mira
- MrBeast
- MrSavage
- Murdoc
- Naomi Osaka
- Neymar
- Nick Eh 30
- Ninja
- Noodle
- Patrick Mahomes
- Playboy Carti
- Robert Trujillo
- Rubius
- Rumi
- Russel
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Shaq
- Shohei Ohtani
- Snoop Dogg
- Son Heung-min
- Sparx
- SypherPK
- TheGrefg
- The Kid Laroi
- The Weeknd
- Thomas Bangalter (TB3)
- Travis Scott
- Tyler, The Creator
- Zoey
- 2D
This list is correct and up-to-date at the time of writing on 12 December. It includes Icons that will be introduced on 13 December.
