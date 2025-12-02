Luigi Mangione: Everything you need to know about the pre-trial

Luigi Mangione appeared in court on Monday (1 December) as his lawyers sought to challenge the admissibility of key evidence in his case. Mangione faces both state and federal charges in the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

This week’s hearing centres on whether prosecutors unlawfully obtained evidence from Mangione at the time of his arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and whether that material should be excluded.

His defence team is also moving to suppress several statements Mangione made to police after his arrest, including giving officers a false name. They argue he did so before being advised of his rights, including the right to remain silent.

The defence is additionally seeking to block the use of a 9mm handgun that prosecutors say matches the weapon used in the killing, as well as writings recovered from Mangione’s backpack.

Here's everything we know:

Who is Luigi Mangione?

Luigi Mangione is the 27-year-old accused of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, who was shot on 4 December 2024 in Midtown Manhattan. He was arrested in Pennsylvania after a days-long manhunt.

Mangione had reportedly spent time in a surfing community in Hawaii but left due to debilitating back pain, according to those who knew him.

Although his Instagram account has since been removed, Mangione regularly shared posts from his travels and featured a palm tree and backpack emoji in his bio.

Some of his posts were from Big Island, Hawaii, where he joked in one caption that he was "pretty sure this was the volcano where they filmed The Incredibles".

Other photos showed him diving underwater, getting close to lizards, spending time at the beach with friends, and travelling in Puerto Rico, Cabo San Lucas and San Diego.





How long is the pre-trial expected to last?

The pre-trial hearing, which opened on 1 December, is expected to stretch over several days as the defence prepares to call a range of witnesses, among them individuals from Pennsylvania, where Mangione was taken into custody at a McDonald's.

His lawyers are asking the judge to rule out key pieces of evidence, including a firearm and a notebook that prosecutors claim details his motive.





Where is Mangione being held?

Mangione is being held at a well-known Brooklyn detention facility that also houses rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

He is facing federal charges, along with separate state cases in both New York and Pennsylvania.

What has Mangione said?

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to both the state and federal murder charges, which could carry the death penalty.

A date for either of his trials has not yet been set.





