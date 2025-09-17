'That is NOT him': Internet reacts to latest Luigi Mangione courtroom sketch

Luigi Mangione, accused of murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, recently attended a court hearing in New York on Tuesday, where the judge dismissed two terrorism charges.

However, one of the biggest talking points online is how Mangione is depicted in recent court sketches...

The 27-year-old is still charged with second-degree murder over the killing in December 2024 and could face life in prison if convicted. He's also charged with eight other criminal counts.

Prosecutors didn't present enough evidence to the grand jury that Mangione acted with the intent to intimidate health insurance workers or influence government policy, Justice Gregory Carro ruled. This would have been needed to prove the murder as an act of terrorism, Reuters reported.

Inside the Manhattan hearing, Manigione could be seen wearing a tan prison jumpsuit with handcuffs and shackles on his feet.

Court sketch images of Mangione have since been circulating online, and the internet is not impressed with how he's been illustrated.

(Left) Luigi Mangione, accused of the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, attends a court hearing in New York City on September 16, 2025, and (Right) a court sketch of Mangione at the recent court hearing Steven Hirsch/Pool/AFP via Getty Images, and Reuters

Taking to social media, people haven't been holding back in their opinions, noting how Mangione looks unrecognisable in the sketches when compared to the photographs taken of him at the hearing.

One person declared, "That is NOT him."





"Who tf [the f***] is that person in the drawing," a second person said.





A third person "It's giving," and shared an image of the botched restoration of 'Ecce Homo'.









"What's the sketch artist's beef with Luigi," a fourth person questioned.









Someone else asked, "Why'd the make him look like Mr. Bean."













"This is diabolical work lmaooo," another person responded.

It's not the first time court sketches of Mangione have caused a stir, as a sketch from a hearing back in April also went viral, as people berated the drawing.

