Mad Friday 2023: What is it and why do Brits down millions of pints?

We're just days away from Christmas, but celebrations have already started today on what is known as "Mad Friday".

The term refers to the last working Friday before Christmas Eve - which this year falls on a Sunday - and the combination of the festive time and Friday feels equals Christmas office parties, merry nights out and general revelry.

All of these social events tend to be booze-filled as people celebrate the holidays, with the day becoming more popular in recent years due to it being incorporated into deals and offers.

"Mad Friday" is also used as an opportunity to raise awareness surrounding public safety for those attending parties or events during the festive period.

Police officers, A&E and hospital workers have a busy time dealing with alcohol-related injuries and incidents and there no doubt will be an increased police presence in UK cities to attend to those who partied a little too hard.

It was the media who adopted the term "Mad Friday" in 2013 from the police and NHS services, while the name is thought to have been around and used in Manchester since the 1990s.

“Black Friday”, “Frantic Friday” and “Black Eye Friday" were the phrases that were originally used by emergency service workers to describe the chaotic time that saw an influx of drunken injuries.

But the press altered the name so as not to be confused with the "Black Friday, shopping sales event in November.

Since "Mad Friday" falls just three days before December 25, the recovery time isn't very long this year - though due to this, "Mad Friday" started earlier for some whose office parties took place on December 15.

