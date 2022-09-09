Black Friday 2022: What to expect on the year's biggest shopping holiday

It may feel as though this year has flown by but it's true: Black Friday is drawing nearer.

Falling on November 25th, the biggest shopping day of the year continues to see record-low prices from top retailers around the country. Traditionally, shoppers would have to wake up extra-early to head into stores before dawn to score the best prices, but with big time players like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Kohl's, and more pivoting to online sales over the past decade or so, it's easy as pie to have products delivered straight to your door without ever getting out of your pajamas.

So, what can we expect for the big day? Here's what we're predicting based on years past, and make sure to check back throughout the fall season as we update and add to this list with more stores, more savings, and all the tips and tricks you need to make the most of Black Friday 2022.

If their fall savings are any indicator, Walmart will be the one to watch for tech and home office deals come November 25th. Current flash picks as of publication include a Victure WiFi router for under $20, a Shark EZ Robot Vacuum for nearly 50% off, and a best-selling MSI Optix G272 27-inch gaming monitor for just $155. As they are one of the world's largest retailers, you'll also find deals on nearly everything you need for gifting and more throughout the holidays, so don't miss deals on toys, beauty, clothing, and more.

Like Walmart, a trip to Target (in-store or online) is the perfect time to hit every department for different deals. Their current top deals include 15% off select Target Clean and Target Zero beauty products, up to 50% off Ulta at Target products, BOGO 25% baby diapering products, and up to 35% off select headphones and speakers.

Kohl's always offers up fantastic deals on Black Friday (and year-round in all honesty), but this year's excess inventory issues for the company means it's likely we can look at some of the steepest discounts they've showcased yet. In the meantime, check out their revolving door of discounts including the current Epic Deals like Sonoma boots for under $50, 40% off select bedding (just in time to cozy up your room for fall!), and $10 in Kohl's Cash earned for every $50 you spend.

Techies rejoice each year with Best Buy's unbelievable deals on everything from big-screen TVs to rarely discounted Apple products. Sections to keep an eye on while you wait for the big day include their Outlet Deals featuring clearance, open box discounts, and still-under-warranty return products, as well as their Deal of the Day, where you'll find products like this Hisense TV regularly marked down by hundreds of dollars.

Notorious for keeping tight-lipped on the deals to come, we can't tell you a single thing about what to expect from Amazon's Black Friday crop of deals, but we do know they'll be great. Keep tabs on their Today's Deals section to watch for frequently marked down products, and bookmark anything that catches your eye using Honey to ensure you're getting the best deal when the time comes!

The best way to stay on top of Sephora's deals is to sign up for their Beauty Insider rewards program and download their app for alerts on sales, savings, samples, and more that you can get by simply shopping online or in-store with the beauty mega-retailer. If you really want to save big on Black Friday, apply for the Sephora credit card and save 25% off your entire first purchase and look forward to 4% back in credit card rewards as you continue to shop.

As announced on their site, JC Penney have big plans for Black Friday:

"We're going to up the ante this year with additional savings on furniture, jewelry, gifts, bed, bath and beyond! And the best thing about these deals is that you don't have to brave the cold or wake up early to participate, though you’re more than welcome if that’s what you prefer. The holidays are a time to relax and be merry while partaking in all the deals you want on the items you need. Shop online and help yourself to countless savings at your own pace!"

They've already listed out most of the categories where you'll find the biggest savings like shoes, jewelry and watches, home, handbags and accessories, and more. Start making your list so you can check on the big day to see how low the prices will go.