‘Magnificent’ annual floral clock unveiled to benefit gardening charity

Edinburgh’s “magnificent” annual floral clock has been officially unveiled, and it is set to benefit a Scottish gardening charity this year.

The Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge, marked the completion of the 2026 display in West Princes Street Gardens on Thursday afternoon.

It features more than 35,000 individual plants planned out and planted meticulously, which took a team of three gardeners six weeks to create.

I hope people come to the gardens, really appreciate it, and appreciate the incredible work that's gone into making it such a beautiful, beautiful attribute to the city Lord Provost Robert Aldridge

Mr Aldridge called the new display “absolutely magnificent”.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here as we inaugurate the annual floral clock here in Princes Street Gardens,” he said.

“(There are) 35,000 individual plants planned out, planted meticulously, and kept pristine. It’s a free attraction in the city of Edinburgh; one which is always here, but one which changes every year.”

He added: “I hope people come to the gardens, really appreciate it, and appreciate the incredible work that’s gone into making it such a beautiful, beautiful attribute to the city.”

The clock has been in Edinburgh since 1903, and it is the oldest of its kind in the world.

Since 1946, it has been designed in honour of various organisations and causes. This year, it has celebrates the 20th anniversary of Trellis, a Scottish charity working to improve mental and physical wellbeing through gardening, plants and connecting with nature.

The Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge, with Sir Andrew Cubie, chairman of the Trellis charity, which has been celebrated by the city’s annual floral clock display (Danyel VanReenen/PA)

Speaking on behalf of Trellis, Sir Andrew Cubie said the clock was a “very generous” contribution to the charity’s work.

Fiona Thackeray, chief executive at Trellis, added: “Through our work, we have seen first-hand the transformative changes that can be achieved by connecting with nature, creating something beautiful and unique outdoors, and meeting other people taking action to manage their own health and wellbeing.

“Receiving this recognition from the City of Edinburgh Council to commemorate the incredible work done by our volunteers and team members is absolutely incredible and we hope it will allow us to continue supporting people in need in the future.”

Ms Thackeray said the charity has supported more than 15,000 people across Edinburgh and the surrounding area through therapeutic horticulture over the last 20 years.

She said Trellis has had an impact on communities benefiting from the gardens and greenscapes created, and the families of those supported through their work.