Republican senator Ted Cruz attempted to explain how Zohran Mamdani is a “communist”, but his reasoning backfired very quickly.

It was during an appearance on Fox News that Texas senator Cruz was discussing New York City mayor Mamdani’s news pied-à-terre tax that he has brought into the city that targets wealthy multiple home owners who do not live (as their primary residence) in or rent out properties worth $5 million, or $1 million for condos.

The initiative was brought into NYC on 1 July and is expected to generate $500 million for the city.

Cruz attempted to use the tax to slam who he called “comrade Mamdani” and claim he’s a communist.

“By the way, you know who does own a pied-à-terre? That would be comrade Mamdani who has a palatial estate in Uganda. But that’s always the case. Fidel Castro was a billionaire. Putin is a billionaire. The leaders of communist regimes are always rich. They steal and rob from those they govern.”

His remarks were met with a certain amount of irony, given the current Republican president Donald Trump increased his wealth by $3.4 billion in the first year of his second term alone.

“Ted Cruz accidentally made the case against his own President. What a f**king idiot,” someone argued.

Another asked: “Do these people not hear themselves??”

Someone else pointed out: “Donald Trump made more money in the last year and a half than in his entire life. What is that called @tedcruz?”

One person suggested: “Left out another country.”

“You’re so close, Ted,” a fellow US senator wrote.

Another person wrote: “Go on… you’re almost there.”

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