Donald Trump is ranting about 'windmills' yet again

US president Donald Trump is ranting about windmills and people can’t believe he’s still going on about them .

Speaking to the press from the White House Oval Office yesterday (29 July), president Trump was recounting his phone call with the UK’s new prime minister Andy Burnham , following a phone call between the two leaders last week shortly after he took office.

While Downing Street has remained tight-lipped about what was discussed in the introductory phone call, Trump has discussed some of their talking points and his assessment of them – one of which was energy.

“He’s got windmills all over the place, and any time you see windmills, you see a failing country,” Trump claimed. “They’re made in China, not used by China, but they’re made in China.”

It would be far from the first time Trump has made his dislike of windmills (or what most others know as wind turbines) known. He was even embroiled in a legal dispute with the Scottish Government over a wind turbine development that would be visible from his Aberdeenshire golf course, which he lost.

Many people gave Trump the nickname “Don Quixote” in reference to a character of the same name in a 1600s novel in which he goes mad, believes he is a knight and attacks windmills.

“Donald Quixote,” someone mocked Trump.

Along the same lines, another wrote: “Yeah, that's because windmills are evil giants terrorizing the countryside dumbass!

“Only a knight errant can take them down and deliver justice.”

Another joked: “He makes Don Quixote look sane by comparison.”

Someone else suggested: “His obsession with windmills needs to be studied…”

“I think it’s remarkable that in his decade of repeating this garbage no one has corrected his phrasing. They’re not windmills. They don’t mill anything. A windmill mills things. It’s in the name.

“It’s a wind turbine,” someone else pointed out.

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