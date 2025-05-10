Man finds his dog by chance on morning commute five days after it went missing

A heartwarming reunion between a man and his missing dog has captured the internet’s heart, after the two were unexpectedly brought back together during a routine morning work commute.

The emotional moment was caught entirely on camera, as Quincy Thomas began filming a casual car vlog on his way to work. Just five days earlier, his beloved dog Lola had gone missing — an experience that left him heartbroken. But fate had other plans.

Midway through the drive, something on the side of the road caught Quincy’s eye. There, as if by pure coincidence, was Lola.

Stunned, he immediately slowed the car, tapped the horn, and called out to her with disbelief and excitement: “Lola, Lola, hi baby!”

Once safely back in the car, Quincy realised the camera had captured the entire reunion.

"POV: You accidentally find your dog on your morning commute after five days," Quincy captioned the now-viral footage.

Inevitably, the clip was flooded with thousands of heartwarming comments, with one viewer writing: "Not Lola hopping in like she got picked up from the airport. She has no clue how much stress she put that man through, just vibes."

Another added: "The higher his pitch went, the more I cried for him!"

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "'Lola! Lola baby it's me!' That gave me chills. So glad you guys found each other."

