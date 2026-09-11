Man given hours to live after roast dinner led to sepsis in ‘miracle’ recovery

A man was given just hours to live after a roast dinner led to him developing sepsis.

Udhyam Amin’s recovery was hailed as a miracle by his family, who described him as a “cat with nine lives”.

The 64-year-old, from Kingswood in Surrey, went to A&E with suspected food poisoning in February after having a roast chicken dinner in a pub.

Doctors at St Helier Hospital in south London told him he was infected with the bacteria campylobacter.

Mr Amin was soon rushed to the resuscitation room where his blood pH fell dangerously low and he suffered a cardiac arrest.

He was placed on a ventilator in intensive care, with medics warning his family he had developed sepsis and may only have hours to live.

Udhyam Amin spent several weeks in hospital (family handout/PA)

Mr Amin’s daughter Parisha Bains, a surgical registrar at Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We were told he had gone into sepsis and multi-organ failure. Most of his critical organs had shut down. But he made it through the night and that wasn’t expected.

“It felt like our world had fallen apart. Nothing prepares you for hearing that the person you love may not make it through the day.”

Campylobacter is the most common cause of food poisoning in the UK.

It causes sickness, diarrhoea, tummy pain and fever, and symptoms begin within a few hours or days of eating food that is infected.

It usually gets better when patients rest and replace fluids, but can lead to sepsis in rare cases.

After spending a little over two weeks in an induced coma, Mr Amin is now well and back working.

The former subpostmaster turned businessman has learned to walk and speak clearly again.

Ms Bains said: “His kidneys started to work again and he was gradually weaned off his blood pressure support medication, and from then things improved.

“It’s nothing short of a miracle that he is still with us. We laugh and joke that he’s like a cat with nine lives.

“One of the first things he asked us when he woke up was what date it was because he had to submit his tax returns.

“Now he is back to work seven days a week and enjoying his life again.”

Udhyam Amin and his wife Bhavini before he fell ill (family handout/PA)

The family have now launched a fundraiser for Epsom and St Helier Hospitals Charity to support the intensive care unit, with £37,000 raised so far.

Mr Amin is also sharing his story to raise awareness ahead of World Sepsis Day on September 13.

He said: “Words cannot express my gratitude for the exceptional care, compassion and dedication the medical teams showed me during the most difficult time of my life.

“Their skill and commitment saved my life, and I will be forever grateful. I cannot thank them enough for giving me a second chance.”

Molly Simpson, head of charity and fundraising at Epsom and St Helier Hospitals Charity, said: “Udhyam’s story is both remarkable and inspiring. We are enormously thankful to Udhyam’s family for turning their gratitude into action by raising funds to support St Helier.

“Their generosity will help us enhance the environment, equipment and support available to patients and their loved ones when they need it most.”