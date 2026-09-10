Princess Diana's 'revenge dress' is going up for auction - and it's arguably a steal

There are few fashion moments that compare to Princess Diana's iconic 1994 walkout wearing an off-the-shoulder LBD, the same evening that then-Prince Charles publicly confessed to his affair with now-wife, Camilla.

Since then, it's gone on to be the poster for female empowerment, the attention-grabbing costume of choice to recreate for parties, and arguably flipped what we thought we know about the Royal Family on its head.

Designed by Christina Stambolian, it was worn at a Vanity Fair fundraising dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in London, where it quickly became known as the 'revenge dress'.

Now, it will finally get a new home, as it's about to go up for auction at Sotheby’s New York as part of its luxury week, complete with original catalogue signed by Diana herself.

The dress, complete with plunging neckline and chiffon ruche detailing, is set to go on display during a 'world tour' so that it can be admired by the public once more.

PA

Hong Kong, Geneva and New York are among the stops it'll make, with a brief appearance at Sotheby's London from 18 - 24 September.

It marks its first sale since June 1997 when Diana sold 79 of her dresses to raise funds to benefit cancer and Aids charities.

Part of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to NHS Lothian Charity on behalf of the Royal Edinburgh Hospital.

A dress as iconic as this doesn't come cheap, but it might surprise you to know that the price tag is nowhere near the millions you might expect for such a coveted piece.

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In fact, it's estimated to sell for between 150,000 and 300,000 dollars (£110,000 to £220,000).

While it's anyone's for the taking (provided you've got a spare £200,000 lying around), people already have their predictions about who could be interested.

"Kim Kardashian is on her way", one person wrote, alluding to the SKIMS founder's previously history with collectibles, including Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' fedora, and another of Princess Diana's belongings; the Attallah Cross.

"Back off Kim Kardashian", another echoed, while others tagged the reality star in Instagram comments.

The dress goes on sale in December.

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