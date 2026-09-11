Harry Styles has announced the final 2027 shows for his Together, Together tour as well as what comes after.

The singer released his album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally in March and began his Together Together tour in May.

This included six nights in Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena, followed by a record-breaking 12-nights at London's Wembley Stadium in June and July. After this, he performed two nights at São Paulo's MorumBIS later in July, then two nights in Mexico City.

Currently he is in the middle of a 30-night residency in New York's Madison Square Garden and is scheduled to play four nights in Melbourne's Marvel Stadium and two nights in Sydney's Accor Stadium this November and December.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“When we decided to do the 2026 tour I knew it would be special but what you turned it into was far beyond what I could have imagined,” Styles wrote in an email to fans ahead of his 2027 tour announcement.

When and where are the new tour dates?

Among the new tour dates include US cities Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago, a Canada tour date in Toronto, as well as UK and Europe dates in Berlin, Paris, Madrid, Rome, Dublin, before finishing the tour in London.

Joining him are an array of support acts are in each city such as Tinashe, Ca7riel & Paco Amroso, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Q Marsden, The Womack Sisters, Getdown Services, Caroline Polachek, Feist, LCD Soundsystem, Baby Rose, and Tears for Fears.

Here is a break down of all of the new tour dates next year:

Phoenix - April 2 & 3 (support act Tinashe)

Dallas - April 9 & 10 (support act Ca7riel & Paco Amroso)

Los Angeles - April 23 & 24 (support act Kylie Minogue)

Toronto - May 7 & 8 (support act Lainey Wilson )

Atlanta - May 21 & 22 (support act Q Marsden)

Chicago - May 28 & 29 (support act The Womack Sisters )

Berlin - July 2 & 3 (support act Getdown Services)

Paris - July 16 & 17 (support act Caroline Polachek)

Madrid - July 30 & 31 (support act Feist )

Rome - August 7 & 8 (support act LCD Soundsystem )

Dublin - August 18 & 20 (support act Baby Rose)

London - August 25, 27, & 28 (support act Tears for Fears).





What has Styles said about his future?

Ahead of his 2027 tour announcement, Styles emailed out a message to fans where he ominiouslly mentioned the future after his concludes his tour.

"Tomorrow’s announcement will be the final cities of Together, Together. After that, I don’t know what comes next for me, but I know that I’m excited to find out," he wrote.

On social media, fans have been questioning what this means.

One person wrote, "because why does that email sound more final than THIS."

"How this email found me," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "Me at the dinner table cause my husband Harry Styles told me he’s leaving me in an email."





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