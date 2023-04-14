Man left paralysed after 'blowing his nose'

A man was left paralysed after he blew his nose and fainting on the bathroom floor.

Speaking to the Mail, Kirsty Bronner, 34, from Australia, explained how on January 2 last year, she heard a "loud bang coming from their bathroom".

"I rushed in and found my partner lying unconscious on the floor. He had hit his neck and dislocated it causing a C6/7 spinal cord injury," she said.

"He had blown his nose and fainted, hitting his neck on the bathroom bench."

The mother of four added her partner, who doesn't want to be named, had said he had "a feeling that something bad was going to happen".

After the accident, he had a six-hour surgery and spent the next six months in the hospital and rehabilitation.

"I was so sick with worry. Eventually they rang and said he had a neck dislocation from hitting the bench which had caused a spinal cord injury and wouldn't know the extent of the injuries until they had done surgery and done tests," she said.

Her partner has not recovered from the accident and is paralysed from the T1 level down - corresponding to nerves affect muscles, upper chest, mid-back and abdominal muscles.The couple have been told a full recovery is highly unlikely.

