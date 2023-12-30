Man applauded for taking the virginity of terminally ill friend

A man has been praised for fulfilling the dying wish of a close friend after he took her virginity before she succumbed to an aggressive form of cancer.

The anonymous Reddit user, identified only as a 31-year-old man, wrote in a post one year after his friend’s alleged death that they'd been close for six years.

He said: “She told us she doesn’t want to go through chemo again so she planned to enjoy the time she had left. Before that she was also kind of a homebody who was only close to a small group of friends which was us.

“One night when we were all drinking she admitted to me she was still a virgin but she doesn’t want to lose it to just any stranger – at least somebody she trusts before she goes.

“That person was me. She didn’t force me to do anything I didn’t want to, she asked but was willing to drop it and pretend it never happened if I decided no.”

The man went on to reveal that they booked a hotel room and set up fake candles to make it “extra special” and “more ‘romantic’”.

“[It] was the first time I ever had sex with someone I loved but wasn’t in love with, if that makes sense. It was still a very intense experience – not in a bad way, there was [sic] a lot of emotions.

“Even though she seemed so happy she got to lose her virginity to someone she trusts, part of me wonders if I did take advantage. If I was wrong for saying yes.

“It’s just hard because I miss her so much. But I’m still glad at least I got to give her something before she left,” he concluded.

Commenters swiftly reassured him that he'd done the right thing, with his post racking up more than 28,000 upvotes when it was first uploaded two years ago.

One wrote: “This is a beautiful beautiful story, man. You did so right by her. I’m sorry for your loss, she seemed like an amazing woman.”

“I think you did a wonderful thing. She wanted to experience something with someone she cared about and that’s exactly what you did,” responded another.

A third replied: “I’m sorry she died and also sorry you lost her, but you put her in a position better than most people’s, and you were one of the only people in the world who could have done that for her.

“Most people look back on their ‘firsts’ in hindsight and think ‘what a jerk’. At least she got to do it with a real friend.”

