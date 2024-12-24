Manchester United star spends Christmas Eve helping homeless

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot has helped serve food to homeless people at a shelter in the city.

The Portuguese defender, a £19 million signing from Porto, turned up unannounced with his partner at Lifeshare, a homeless charity in the city centre, surprising visitors with clothing and food donations.

They then rolled up their sleeves and spent Christmas Eve dishing out hot meals to more than 100 people at the charity.

(Zohaib Alam/Manchester United/PA) PA Media - Zohaib Alam/Manchester United

Dalot, 25, said: “I have lived in Manchester for over six years now and I’m proud to call this city my home.

“Unfortunately, homelessness is on the rise; as a family we want to raise awareness and also directly help people wherever we can.

“We have started working with Lifeshare, an incredible charity that does so much to help vulnerable people.

“The volunteers that I have met here today are really inspirational, they are true heroes and it was a pleasure to learn about their dedication.

(Zohaib Alam/Manchester United/PA) PA Media - Zohaib Alam/Manchester United

“I’m really grateful that I was able to spend time with them and play a small part in helping to deliver such vital work for the people that they support.”

Jahan Hussain, trustee at Lifeshare, said: “Following a really difficult year, where Lifeshare even faced closure during its 40th anniversary, support like this is literally life-saving.

“Not long ago, we didn’t know if our much-needed Christmas Project would be able to go ahead, so to then get a visit from someone who is so high profile like this is amazing.

“Diogo and his wife were brilliant and got stuck in – it was a real mood lifter for all. We rely on donations and the good will of the people of Manchester, so are truly grateful for all the support that’s enabled this week to take place.”

(Zohaib Alam/Manchester United/PA) PA Media - Zohaib Alam/Manchester United

Lifeshare is hosting its annual Christmas Project, a week-long event which sees the charity open its doors from 7am to 7pm, as of yesterday (Monday) to Friday, to anyone in need of shelter, food and companionship, no questions asked.

As well as food, the guests are offered hot showers and clean, dry changes of clothes and shoes.

Lifeshare also co-ordinates other services such as barbers, vets and opticians to attend to provide those in need with haircuts, shaves, pet care and eye health care during its Christmas Project.