Manor House Hotel & Spa is a TikTok wellness hit - but is it worth the hype?

I'll be honest, I'm a sucker for a spa day – or just silence in general, which my friends often find to be a funny, yet peculiar, topic of conversation. Give me a fluffy robe, a few hours of absolute stillness with no disturbances, and I'm happy. But after enough spa visits, you start to realise they can all feel a bit… samey. A sauna here, a hot tub there, some scented oils – sure, it's relaxing, but just like 'florals in spring,' nothing groundbreaking. Or so I thought.

But then, a particular spa kept cropping up on my TikTok FYP – every influencer, every wellness girlie, all seemingly raving about it. The swinging beds, the swim-up bar, the serene gardens. It looked like a dream, a slice of heaven tucked away in Cheshire.

Of course, I was sceptical. Let's face it: most times I've jumped on a TikTok recommendation, I've ended up being sold a very different reality. I won't name names, but I sure won't forgive or forget the beauty fanatics who sold me a skincare dream – with products that destroyed my skin.

The shots are always picture-perfect, the lighting always just right, and the reality? Well, let's just say it's rarely as flawless as it looks on screen. I couldn't help but wonder if this place was another one of those glamourised, influencer havens that had captured the perfect shot and managed to convince us all it was the best thing since sliced bread.

Instead of scrolling past, my curiosity got the best of me and I decided to give it a go with no expectations whatsoever – first-world problems, ay. I simply had to see whether it was really as good as the internet made it out to be, with a healthy dose of scepticism. Thanks, content creators.

As soon as I arrived at the Manor House Hotel & Spa, I quickly realised I was in for something different.

It didn't feel like a typical UK spa. In fact, it didn't even feel like the UK at all. I was transported somewhere far more Mediterranean-feeling – like a chic Santorini getaway, but just an hour's drive from Manchester. The décor was understated but intentional, with clean whites and earthy tones that made me feel like I'd wandered into someone's idyllic holiday home.

It was like Alice in Wonderland, but if it had been set in Greece.

@beccamonaghan THE nicest spa - just an hour drive from Manchester. Highly recommend. #spa #ukspa #manchester #cheshire #spaday #manorhouse #fyp

Imagine winding paths that lead to unexpected little spots – a salt steam chamber tucked away in a corner, a herbal sauna with the kind of earthy smell that instantly chills you out, and a hydro-pool to sink in and forget the world.

Not to mention the main event, a heated outdoor pool surrounded by swinging beds. Oh, and the UK's first swim-up bar, stocked up with fizz, mocktails and soft drinks.

When I ironically needed a break from all the relaxation, I headed indoors to the restaurant, and it didn't disappoint. Now, if we're being honest, spa food can be really hit or miss. I'd go as far as to compare some spa dining experiences to glamourised plane food. But that simply wasn't the case here.

They kept the Mediterranean vibe going strong with light, fresh mezze dishes that were delicious but not heavy.

Becca Monaghan

After a light lunch, I made my way over to the cold water plunge bath, ready to channel my inner Bryan Johnson and commit to a wellness routine that would surely make me feel incredible, according to social media. As if I hadn't already learnt my lesson taking recommendations from the web, this sure as hell refreshed my memory.

Cold water therapy has become the latest trend, with wellness gurus flooding timelines with stories about how it "transforms the mind, body, and soul". So, naturally, I was all in – especially after a stressful workweek. I was determined to freeze the tension away.

And then reality hit. The idea of submerging myself into near-frozen water was way more appealing than the actual experience. As soon as I dipped my toe in, I had a hard pass on the whole thing. It felt less like a rejuvenating ritual and more like an ice cube that was out to ruin my life.

So, I made a strategic retreat and wandered over to the warm area instead – complete with crackling fire and cosy meditation dens. As Gary Barlow would say: "This is my idea of a very nice day out."

Becca Monaghan

Spas can sometimes blur into one another, leaving you wondering if you've stepped into a scene from a wellness advert or just a replica of the last place you visited.

But what really sets a spa apart from the masses? The staff.

My facial experience was a prime example of this. My facialist didn't just go through the motions – she took the time to explain every step, chatting about the products she was using and why they were the perfect fit for my skin. It wasn't just a service, it was an experience. She even made note of a couple of products I was interested in, offering to send over more details so I wouldn't forget.

The very same vibe carried through to the Stables Restaurant. The staff were equally wonderful, always just a step away with spot-on recommendations. It's clear they’ve mastered the art of making you feel like a VIP without being overbearing, and honestly, that's what makes this place feel so special.

And just as I thought I'd seen it all, there was another hidden pool indoors to rest off the food coma.

Becca Monaghan

All in all, the Manor House Hotel & Spa was a lovely surprise. I went in expecting another influencer-fueled spa with a few too many unrealistic promises. Instead, I walked away feeling like I had just experienced something truly special. It's the kind of spot that makes you want to forget your to-do list and just stay forever.

If that's wrong, I don’t want to be right.

For more information, visit here.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.