Donald Trump has said the US has launched a "major combat operation" on Iran following a number of co-ordinated strikes, including on the country's biggest city and capital Tehran.



The US and Israel have launched the strikes in what's been described as a "preventative attack" following increased tensions over Iran's nuclear programme.

Iran has a long running effort to enrich uranium but Western officials are worried this could be used to produce nuclear weapons.

An eight-minute speech from Trump speaking about this was posted across his official social media accounts, including on Truth Social and X / Twitter.

But there's one section from it in particular that has got the internet posting a famous Shrek meme in response.

During the speech, Trump said: "The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties - that often happens in war - but we're doing this not for now, we're doing this for the future."

This section was reposted with a number of users posting the famous Lord Farquaad meme saying: "Some of you may die - but it's a sacrifice I'm willing to make."

There are a lot of comments on a post about this featuring the meme, some with Trump's face being edited over Lord Farquaad's.

In the first Shrek movie, Lord Farquaad addresses the knights from his kingdom who are preparing to battle for the chance to become the one that saves Princess Fiona.

In his speech, Lord Farquaad said: "The champion shall have the honour - no, no, the privilege - to go for forth and rescue the lovely Princess Fiona from the fiery keep of the dragon.

"If, for any reason, the winner is unsuccessful, the first runner-up will take his place - and so on and so forth.

"Some of you may die - but it's a sacrifice I'm willing to make."

