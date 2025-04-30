Mark Zuckerberg says he 'rawdogs reality' by not having this one common vice

Tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg recently got candid about his personal life during an appearance on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, admitting to "rawdogging life".

When Von asked Zuckerberg whether he drank coffee to get him through the day, he simply quipped: "No."

The podcast host then quizzed whether he'd ever had coffee, to which the Meta boss responded: "I have. Sometimes on vacation I’ll drink it recreationally. It’s like every once in a while. I just hate anything that messes with … I don’t like any kind of chemicals or anything like that."

He went on to joke that his sister gives him a "hard time" about his choice, and that he's essentially "rawdogging life".

Attention then turned to Zuckerberg's "awkward" persona when asked whether he'd ever experienced social anxiety.

"No, I’m really smooth," he joked, before adding: "No, obviously, yes, I’m like the most awkward person. People have been calling me a ‘robot’ online for 20 years. It does wonders for my confidence."

In response, Von joked that Zuckerberg looked like a man who "watched a video on how to be a ‘guy’ on YouTube or something".

The podcast racked up over 1.5 million views on YouTube in a single day.

"I can feel my data being collected just by watching this," one humoured, as another joked: "Mark got the glasses translating Theo and telling him when to laugh."

