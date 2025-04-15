Passers-by 'disoriented' as Musk and Zuckerberg voice crosswalk buttons in AI prank

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have had their voices used in an AI prank involving crosswalks in Redwood City, Palo Alto, and Menlo Park.

The crosswalk buttons appear to have been hacked, playing prank audio messages that imitate the voices of the tech billionaires.

Zuckerberg's voice can be heard saying that it's normal to feel uncomfortable with AI being forced into people's lives and that "there's nothing you can do about it".

Members of the public said that although they found the prank funny they don't condone the hacking of public services.

The audio has since been disabled.

