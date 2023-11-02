Marks and Spencer apologise for ad using Palestinian flag colours

Marks and Spencer have removed and apologised for a Christmas post that caused backlash for using 'Palestinian flag coloured' hats burning in a fire.

The image shared on Instagram showed red, green and silver Christmas party hats tossed onto the fireplace.

"This Christmas, do what you love... like saying no to paper hats" the caption read, along with the British retailer's Christmas slogan: '#LoveThismasNotThatmas'.

People were quick to criticise the Christmas photoshoot outtake, with many calling it "distasteful," and making the resemblance amid the Israel-Hamas war.

"Absolutely disgusting," one wrote, adding: "Even if it was recorded in August you should have reshot this image or used technology to make changes. Shame on you!!!"

Another user on X/Twitter, added: "How come you have that much hate to deliver disguised as 'Christmas celebration'?"

The backlash prompted M&S to issue an official statement, explaining that the colours were intended to be festive-themed and not to make a political statement.



"Today we shared an outtake image from our Christmas Clothing and Home Advert, which was recorded in August," they wrote in the post shared to social media.

"It showed traditional, festive-coloured red, green, and silver Christmas paper party hats in a fire grate. While the intent was to playfully show that some people just don't enjoy wearing paper Christmas hats over the festive season, we have removed the post following feedback and we apologise for any unintentional hurt caused."

