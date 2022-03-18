With energy prices set to rise exponentially from next month, it’s feared many people will struggle to cope with paying their bills.

From 1 April, the energy price cap will rise affecting 22 million customers across the country. According to Ofgem, some could see their bills rise by as much as 54 per cent.

The situation is so dire that even money expert Martin Lewis has admitted that he’s struggling to give people his usual fantastic advice about how to navigate it.

The money saving expert tweeted a warning after a call-in on This Morning where he listens to viewers' dilemmas and attempts to help them.

He warned he is “nearly out of tools” and called on the government to intervene to help the most vulnerable during the energy and cost of living crisis.

He wrote: “Bloody depressing @thismorning phone-in again. So many people at crisis point regarding energy bills - including those with v high usage due to disabilities (home ventilators, oxygen concentrators, elec wheel chairs etc).

“I am nearly OUT OF TOOLS to help. Govt must intervene.”

With so many people looking to Lewis for advice when in difficulty with their finances, his admission has sparked concern about the state of things.

One person wrote: “If Martin’s out of answers, there are no answers.”

Someone else agreed, writing: “You know we're in trouble when Martin Lewis can't help.”



Another wrote: “People like @MartinSLewis are helpful people to follow to measure the temperature of the working class - the thermometer reading atm is red hot !

“This fermenting anger will soon find an expression.”

One person argued: “When Martin says he’s out of advice, it’s real #CostOfLivingCrisis.”

Following the phone-in, Lewis went one step further and donated £50,000 of his own money to a money advice service who said they had seen huge demand for their services over the last two months.

