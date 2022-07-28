Martin Lewis has slammed the government, calling it "flaccid" for failing to deal with soaring energy prices.

Bills are set to be £2,300 a year higher than they were last October with the energy cap rising to £3,500 or more. Lewis said analysts are predicting prices to rise by 77 per cent in October and could increase again in January.

Because of that, Lewis had media appearances this morning calling on the government to act. And after these appearances he took to Twitter to slam leaders further.

He said: "Just done an interview on @BBCr4today calling for Sunak, Truss & Johnson to urgently meet (they are part of same party after all) to come up with an action plan to urgently intervene in the disastrous predicted 77 per cent energy price cap due Oct.



"This isn't the time for a flaccid govt."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On BBC Radio 4 he said the energy price increases would throw families into a "terribly difficult financial situation".

But he added: “The problem is we have this zombie government at the moment that can’t make any big decisions."

“People will be panicking, it will be desperate - they are already panicking right now,” he said.

In a message to leadership candidates Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and prime minister Boris Johnson, he said: “Please, go and sit in a room together, make a collective decision now of what help you can give and make an announcement to forestall the mental health damage that is coming across the country.”

He said “there needs to be action now, you are all in the same party, you should be able to work out some unifying policy, something for heaven’s sake”.

“Sit in a room, decide what you are going to do together, take a little bit of collective action and give the panicking people across the country a little bit of respite from this.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

