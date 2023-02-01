These two texts could save you hundreds of pounds, says Martin Lewis

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis has urged people to send two important texts - that could end up saving hundreds of pounds.

During Tuesday's (31 January) episode of The Martin Lewis Money Show, he stated how some phone networks are set to increase their prices in months to come.

He went on to offer advice to viewers on how to slash these costs expected in Spring.

"Last week, I told you broadband and mobile bills are going up 14 per cent in April for most of the big firms. What I want you to do first is I want you to check if you're out of contract," Lewis shared, adding: "Over nine million of you are and are overpaying."

He continued: "What you need to do in most cases is text INFO to 85075 on your current phone. And that should tell you whether you have termination fees to leave your contract."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Lewis added: "If you're out of contract there are actually some of you - outrageously and this should not be allowed - who have got a contract with a handset and once you paid the handset off, they keep the price at the same level so you're still paying the with-handset price even if you're no longer using it."

The increase comes after it was announced last week that some networks will align their prices with Customer Price Index (CPI) inflation of 10 per cent.

The second text will allow people to take their phone number to a different provider.

"If you want to keep your number, text PAC to 65075 on your old phone, they will send you your PAC code and you use this with your new provider as a way to keep your old number. Of course, you could use this as a way to haggle with your existing provider," Lewis concluded.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.