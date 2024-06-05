KSI has had his say on social media after Lionel Messi has been accused of "ripping off" Prime as he launched his own rival drink called Mas+.

Messi announced the new brand on June 4 and the names of the flavours have a Messi-esque spin on them, such as Orange D'Or, Miami Punch and Berry Copa Crush.

But not long after it was revealed, fans couldn't help but think it looked quite a lot like KSI and Logan Paul's Prime drinks company.

KSI himself appears to have waded in on this too.

He's been having a lot of back and forth with IShowSpeed over who is better - Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

KSI has always fought the Messi corner with Speed fighting Ronaldo's case.

But now KSI seems to have gone back on that, posting a picture of Ronaldo on his Instagram story with the caption: "Speed was right, he is the GOAT."

A screenshot of KSI's story on June 4 @KSI, Instagram

Not much information about the product is yet available on the new website for Mas+ but the drink is described as low-sugar drink electrolytes and vitamins without artificial sweeteners, colours or caffeine.

It will launch in Miami on June 13 followed by a larger rollout on its website in July.

It's then planned to be stocked in American supermarkets in August with a global rollout coming later in 2024.

On the Mas+ website, Messi has explained why he wanted to launch it.

"To achieve my goals, I learned that hydration plays a very important role," he said.

"I have always had in mind to improve. I've always been about improvement and wanted to find a drink with both amazing taste and the right ingredients.

"But many drinks that are good for you taste bad. Many flavored drinks have high levels of unhealthy ingredients, so people who drink them consume more sugar, calories, artificial ingredients and even caffeine than they realise. You shouldn't have to choose between better ingredients and better taste."

Neither Paul nor Messi have commented on the resemblance yet.

