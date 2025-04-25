Matt Goss releases charity single commemorating 80th anniversary of VE Day

Singer Matt Goss has released a charity single commemorating the upcoming 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

The song, Not Forgotten, is a tribute to those who have served the country and the sheet music and lyrics will become available to schools, choirs and churches.

Goss, former lead singer of 1980s pop group Bros, is known for songs including Somewhere To Fall and If You Were Here Tonight, and appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022.

Veterans and serving military with Matt Goss (Schmooly/The Not Forgotten/PA)

Proceeds from the song will go to The Not Forgotten, a charity that provides support to veterans and service personnel living with injury, illness or isolation.

The video for the single features a collaboration with the Bands of the Household Division, the Countess of Wessex’s String Orchestra and an Irish Guards Piper as well as veterans of all three military services who have been supported by The Not Forgotten.

Earlier in the year at RAK Studios in London, the first official playback of the single and the showcase of the music video took place, watched by serving military personnel and veterans of the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force.

Richard Walker, chief executive of The Not Forgotten, said: “Today is a momentous day for The Not Forgotten as a charity and as a community.

“We are really excited to have a mainstream commercial song written, performed and dedicated to our work and the 10,000+ veterans and serving personnel we support.

Second World War veteran Dorothea Barron, 100, gives Matt Goss a hug (Schmooly/The Not Forgotten/PA)

“Matt Goss’s deeply moving song will mean our beneficiaries are visible in areas that haven’t traditionally celebrated veterans and military service, and this means a lot; particularly in this 80th year of commemorating victory in the Second World War across the country and the Commonwealth.

“To all those involved in the single – thank you. And to all those who will get behind this cause, listen to the song and remember our heroes – we salute you.”

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has outlined a packed schedule for VE Day that includes a Churchill speech performance, a flypast by the Red Arrows and aircraft used to support Ukraine, and a military procession of 1,300 members of the armed forces.

The King and Queen will host a tea party for Second World War veterans and street parties, picnics and community celebrations are being encouraged across the country.

Not Forgotten is available to stream now on Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music.